WASHINGTON D.C. — Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) has released her first annual report for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, highlighting legislative and district work over the past year.
The end-of-year report documents numbers from the year. In 2019, Congresswoman Horn held 11 town halls and six constituent coffees and attended 285 district events. The Oklahoma City Free Press reported that “[Rep. Kendra Horn] has managed to hold the center by having more town halls in less than two years than her predecessor and both Senators combined over the last 10.”
The 2019 Annual Report also shows that caseworkers on Congresswoman Horn’s team resolved 371 constituent cases, returning $561,888 to constituents. The report highlights several of Congresswoman Horn’s biggest legislative accomplishments, including passage of legislation to lower prescription drug prices and the enactment of a Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
The report also states that Horn helped secure $2.5 million for police behavioral health training, and her office responded to 26,547 letters, emails and calls.
