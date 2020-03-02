City of Edmond Project List
Updated February 2020
Projects Under Construction (11)
Parks & Recreation
• New Tennis Center: near northeast corner of 15th and Kelly, 6 indoor and 24 outdoor courts, joint
partnership with Edmond Public Schools, land purchased, Hornbeek & Blatt completed
design work. Construction contract awarded to Key Construction in December 2018.
Anticipated completion in late spring 2020.
• Route 66 Trail: 2.44 mile ODOT-led project that will run from Midwest Blvd. to Post Rd.
near Route 66 (2nd St.). Construction underway in January 2020 and it is anticipated to be
complete in October 2020.
• I-35 Frontage Road Trails: One section would provide a side path trail from Mercy
Health Center to 15th. Another section would provide a path from Fox Lake Trail to the
Spring Creek Trail. These projects will receive funding assistance from ODOT for
construction. The project was awarded in April 2019, construction began in October 2019
and will take 120 days.
Traffic Alleviation
• ITS Phase II: This project consists of installing fiber optic cable and replacing the traffic
signal cabinets and controllers and associated signal equipment at 22 intersections on
portions of Broadway, Danforth, Covell and Santa Fe in order to bring them into
compliance with the National Transportation Communication for Intelligent
Transportation System Protocol (NTCIP) standards. These intersections will connect to
the existing Traffic Management Center via fiber optics and wireless communication
network. Construction began in February 2019. Expected completion is summer 2020.
Utilities
• Water Resource Recovery Facility Expansion (WRRF): Northeast corner of Danforth and
Midwest Blvd., designed to increase wastewater treatment capacity from 6 million
gallons per day (MGD) to 12 MGD and comply with new requirements from the
ODEQ/EPA. Project is expected to be complete in November 2021.
• Danforth Water Tower: Northeast corner of Danforth and Thomas Drive, project is very
similar to the northwest water tower in looks and size. It will hold 2 million gallons of water.
Landmark Construction started construction in September 2018. Project is expected to be
complete in February 2020.
• Water Plant Control Building: This building will house the Water Plant Operations and
Well staff. The project will replace the current control building and is expected to be
complete in the fall 2020.
Public Safety
• Relocation of Fire Station #2: moving to near northwest corner of 15th & Kelly, decrease
response time by being west of railroad, March 14, 2018 groundbreaking. Due to the wet
spring and early summer in 2019, the target is now early 2020 for a grand opening. A grand opening was Friday.
• Animal Services Shelter Expansion: Approximately 45 additional kennels will be
added to the current 22 kennels to meet the current and future housing needs at the
shelter. This project will also include a remodel of the current facilities so they better
meet the operational needs at the shelter. The project was awarded in May 2019,
construction is anticipated to take 12-14 months.
Downtown
• Quiet Zone: The project affects all 11 railroad crossings within the city limits (33rd to
Sorghum Mill). Signalization upgrades (BNSF responsibility) and medians (City
responsibility) will be constructed which will allow trains to no longer need to blow their
horn. City Council approved the project in March 2019. The signalization upgrades are
anticipated to be completed by the end of April 2020. The median work is anticipated to
begin in March 2020. The Quiet Zone should be fully implemented in early summer
2020.
• Library Renovations: This renovation project, to the busiest library in the metro area, is
a joint effort between the City and the Metro Library System. These extensive
renovations will include significant upgrades to the total heating, ventilation, and air
conditioning (HVAC) system, roof, flooring, ceiling and lighting. The project began in
December 2019 and is anticipated to be complete by the end of March 2020. A temporary
space for book returns and pick-ups has been setup on south Bryant next to Pelican Bay.
Projects Under Design (19)
Parks & Recreation
• Hafer Park – AC Caplinger Baseball Fields: The fields need to be brought up to
“tournament quality” in order to capture more of the tournament market and provide a
higher quality complex for the city’s recreational league. Design complete by winter 2019. The
construction will occur in three phases to allow play to continue. The first phase will begin in
early 2020; all three phases are anticipated to be complete by winter 2021.
• Expansion of Gracelawn Cemetery: Gracelawn is two years away from being out of
burial plots to sale. To accommodate this need the City Council purchased 21 acres
directly north of the existing cemetery. A phased master plan was developed in 2016-17.
The first two phases of this master plan, which will provide 30 years of in ground burial
plots, design contract awarded in June 2018. Design will be complete in winter 2019 with
construction to start in spring 2020. Construction is anticipated to take 10-12 months.
• Creek Bend Trail: 1.2 miles from west side of Spring Creek Trail to Coltrane. ACOG
funding is being provided. Initial design work is complete. Right of Way acquisition will
begin soon. No timeline yet on construction.
• Stephenson Park Master Plan, Design, and Construction: The Master Plan for
Edmond’s oldest park was completed in the summer 2018. The park will be going
through an “urban-park” style theme with ideas borrowed from Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City,
The Gathering Place in Tulsa, and Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. One of the primary goals
of the Master Plan for the park to be “passive” with more open space. Elements that are
included in the Master Plan: an amphitheater, picnic tables, and an improved pavilion.
Stephenson Park will be at the center of development that is occurring in the area. The
area is becoming a popular spot because of new restaurants, businesses, the UCO Jazz
Lab, and future multi-family housing. Design will be complete by early 2020. Phased
upgrades will begin in spring 2020.
• Service-Blake Soccer Complex: Upgrade to a more tournament quality environment.
The goal is to host new events and tournaments. Improvements being looked at: upgrade
main entrance with improved traffic flow and improved aesthetics, new concession
stand/restroom buildings and pavilion, relocation of maintenance building, fence updates,
field lighting on non-lighted fields, establish pedestrian walkways through competition
fields, spectator shade, irrigation updates, turf improvements and established synthetic
turf practice area. Design contract awarded in November 2018 and should be completed
in 2020 with phased upgrades to begin in late 2020.
Traffic Alleviation
• Covell – Fairfax Boulevard to Griffin Boulevard: four lane, currently under design, all
easements have been acquired, utilities will now be relocated, targeting spring 2020 to
begin construction. It is anticipated the project will take up to 12 months for completion.
• Intersection improvements at 2nd and Bryant: Adding turn lanes and medians, design
work began in October 2017. City will self-fund and not seek federal funding assistance.
Easement has been acquired, utilities will now be relocated. Targeting summer 2020 for
construction to begin.
• Intersection improvements at 2nd and Boulevard: Adding turn lanes and medians, design
work began in October 2017. City will self-fund and not seek federal funding assistance.
Targeting FY 20-21 for construction.
• Intersection improvements at Danforth and Kelly: Adding turn lanes and medians,
design work is ongoing, in the queue to receive federal funding assistance in FFY 2021.
Targeting early 2021 for construction to begin.
• Downtown ITS and ADA improvements: On Broadway from First to Ayers.
Signalization upgrades will occur as well as improvements to wheelchair ramps to make
them ADA compliant. The project will be bid and awarded in the early 2020 with
construction to begin in April 2020.
• Traffic signals and turning lanes on/off ramps at I-35 and Covell: This project
consists of widening thenorthbound off ramp to Covell to increase capacity. Traffic
signal lights will be installed at the northbound and southbound on/off ramps on Covell.
These signals will be designed with the latest ITS technology and will be connected to
the Traffic Management Center. Construction will begin in late summer 2020.
• ITS Phase III: This project consists of installing fiber optic cable and replacing the
traffic signal cabinets and controllers and associated signal equipment at 22 intersections
on 15th Street from Santa Fe to I-35 and on Kelly from south city limits to Robin Hill in
order to bring them into compliance with the National Transportation Communication for
Intelligent Transportation System Protocol (NTCIP) standards. These intersections will
connect to the Traffic Management Center via fiber optics and wireless communication
network. Construction will begin in late 2020 and is anticipated to take up to 15 months.
Utilities
• Water Intake Structure: This project will replace the existing pump station below the
dam and a new intake structure is proposed to be built near the northeast corner of the lake. Expecting to bid the project in early 2020.
• Danforth Water Line: The upsized water line will run along Danforth from the existing
Danforth Water tower/Soccer Fields to the UCO area. Once complete the old Danforth
Water Tower and College Water tower will be demolished. Project is on schedule to bid
in summer 2020.
• 33rd Street Water Tower: This project will replace the current 33rd Street tower near
33rd and Broadway. It will hold 2 million gallons of water and be similar in design to the
two towers located on Danforth and Coffee Creek Road. Project is expected to be bid in
the fall 2020
• Water Wells: This project is under design and includes drilling 20-plus wells around the
city. Expecting to start bidding small numbers of wells by summer 2020.
• Water Plant Expansion: This project is under re-design and will be bid in three separate
phases in order to increase water production capabilities. The first project is expected to
bid in early spring 2020 and the final phase in late 2023.
Downtown
• Downtown Lighting: Consultant is currently developing design plans for downtown
lighting improvements including taller down lights and lighting features under the railroad
underpass and farmers market. The timeline for the project is being bumped back so that
construction will occur in conjunction with the Downtown ITS project. The project will
be bid and awarded in early 2020 with construction to begin in spring 2020.
• Parking and Streetscape (near Stephenson Park): Streetscape along sections of 3rd
St., 4th St., and 5th St. (recently constructed)., is under design. These projects will include
parking adjacent to Stephenson Park to complement the private development occurring in
the area. The design work includes on-street parking, trees and landscape, lighting and a
water line upgrade.
Recently Completed Projects (17)
Parks & Recreation
• Spring Creek Trail Extension and Parking Lot: Located near the fare booth on 15th and
Midwest Blvd. Both the extension and parking lot will allow access to Spring Creek Trail
without having to go through the fare booth. Construction began in September 2018 and
was completed in September 2019.
• Integris Trail: Quarter of a mile trail to connect to Spring Creek Trail. It will be
accessible by parking in the Integris parking lot, located on the east side of the I-35
frontage road between 2nd and 15th. Construction began in September 2018 and the trail
head opened spring 2019.
• Spring Creek Trail: West side of I-35 between 2nd & 15th to Spring Creek Park at
Arcadia Lake. 2.5 mile trail, 18 feet wide, separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.
Opened Thanksgiving 2017.
• Carl Reherman Park: South end of Arcadia Lake (33rd and Air Depot), will be
constructed in phases to eventually include boat ramp, boat parking lot, courtesy dock,
and fishing dock. Current phase — construction of roadways into the park, picnic sites.
Opened fall 2017.
Traffic Allevation
• Thomas Road Realignment: Thomas Road realigned and widened between Danforth
and Covell. The school parking lot is now contiguous, and pedestrians no longer have to
cross Thomas to get to the school property making it a safer environment for students and
motorists. Construction started in July 2018 and was complete in May 2019.
• Covell – Santa Fe & Bryant: Left turn lanes installed in all four directions at both
intersections. Additionally, a dedicated right turn lane installed on north-bound Santa Fe
at the Covell intersection. Construction began on May 9, 2017, and was complete the first
week of October 2017.
• City Link Bus stops: 100 designated bus stops throughout city, facilitate better safety,
traffic flow and convenience. Completed fall 2017.
Utilities
• Spring Creek Lift Station: located near I-35 and 2nd Street. The current lift station and
force main have been in operation since 1972. It has reached capacity and due to the
physical features of the existing station a new one was built on the site. The new lift
station is sized for the ultimate development of the basin. As of March 2019, the project
is substantially complete.
• Water Resources Administration/Laboratory Building: Located at the Wastewater
Resources Recovery Facility (WRRF) near Danforth and Midwest Blvd. will be the new
location for administrative, laboratory, and wastewater operations staff. This is the first
phase of the WRRF project and will allow other facilities to be demolished to
accommodate the new facilities. Opened March 2018.
• Northwest Water Tower: Northwest corner of Coffee Creek and Broadway, designed to hold
two million gallons of water (four times amount of other water towers in Edmond). Will
help northwest part of Edmond have fewer water pressure fluctuations. Completed in spring
2018.
Downtown
• Downtown Streetscape and Drainage Improvements: Install storm sewer from the
alley east of Broadway to Broadway on Main, Hurd and Campbell. A new storm sewer
system was installed along Broadway from Main to Campbell and then west on
Campbell to the RR tracks to alleviate drainage concerns in the downtown area.
Construction began in May 2018; Completed in December 2018.
• 5th Street Streetscape (between Littler and Broadway): This project added 20 new
on-street parking spots added along with landscaping, trees, irrigation and a new
sidewalk.
Miscellaneous
• Hotel/Conference Center: Northeast corner of Covell and Sooner, 158 room Hilton Garden Inn,
20,000 square foot conference center. Opened December 2017.
• Showbiz Cinema: Northwest corner of I-35 and Covell, 10 screens, 14 bowling lanes, arcade.
Ground breaking on December 18, 2017. Opened in December 2018.
• Historical Society Museum: Project was split into three phases. Phase I (drainage issues,
lead paint abatement; replace, paint and waterproof windows) — complete. Phase II
(restroom renovations, electrical upgrades, and installation of LED lighting) — complete.
Phase III — HVAC replacement, additional electrical upgrades and ceiling tile
replacement — complete.
• Community Signage: The goal is to establish a consistent brand throughout the city. The
first monument signs with the new design will be constructed in the Broadway median,
north of Comfort Drive, Carl Reherman Park, and Barnett Field (splash pad).
Construction was completed in early 2019. Designs for the next phase of signs took
place in spring/summer 2019.
• Cross Timbers expansion: From an equipment and maintenance perspective, the facility
is at capacity due to departments’ growth. Phase one of expansion/improvements added
covered parking near the vehicle maintenance building (Sept 2018). Phase two includes
building additional covered sheds for storage of equipment and vehicles. A design
consultant was selected with the construction in FY 18-19.
