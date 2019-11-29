YALE, Okla. — An Edmond school site teacher of the year died along with another passenger in a collision at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in Payne County.
A report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Shayne Ballard of the Traffic Homicide Unit indicates that Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, Okla., expired at the scene of the collision due to massive injuries. Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, also expired at the scene due to massive injuries. Knott was selected earlier this year as Ida Freeman Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Ballard’s report states that a 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., 23, of Drumright, was traveling northbound on Norfolk Road attempting to elude a Yale Police Officer. At the same time, a 2019 Honda Passport driven by Michelle Renea Clary, 55, of Stillwater, was westbound on State Highway 51. The Tundra failed to yield at a stop sign and proceeded northbound into the intersection striking the Passport on the driver’s side. A passenger in the Tundra, Elexis Taber, 18, of Drumright, and Margason were ejected from the vehicles an unknown distance, the OHP report states.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation; however, the McClendon’s condition was cited by Trooper Ballard’s report as being under the influence of drugs.
McClendon was uninjured in the collision while Taber was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries.
Clary was transported by Life Net to St. Francis Hospital where she was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries. A 4-year-old passenger in the Passport was also transported by Life Net to Cushing Hospital and was treated and released.
Trooper Ballard was assisted at the scene by other OHP Troopers, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Yale Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department, Air Evac, and Life Net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.