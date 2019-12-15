Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK) and Inasmuch Foundation have announced a “Zip to the Finish” campaign aimed at securing the remaining funding needed for a first-of-its-kind urban camp set to open next fall in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Camp Trivera is already under construction on approximately 20 acres just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo lake. The camp, which will be accessible via zipline from the zoo, will boast meeting space and indoor and outdoor sleeping accommodations. When not in use by the Girl Scouts, Trivera will be available for public use.
Recognizing the camp’s potential impact on the community, Inasmuch Foundation has pledged $650,000 in matching funds to help close out the Girl Scouts’ capital campaign.
“Inasmuch Foundation has generously pledged to match — dollar for dollar — up to $650,000 to help us finish the camp,” said Shannon Evers, GSWESTOK CEO. “This is in addition to a $250,000 gift Inasmuch previously provided. Inasmuch has done so much to ensure Girl Scouts have the skills they need to be the workforce of tomorrow. Camp Trivera will play an essential role in helping our state fill a gap in the STEM workforce pipeline, while also serving as an outdoor oasis in the middle of the city.”
Situated in the urban core, Trivera will be a destination for girls nationwide. The camp will showcase STEM opportunities throughout, including an indoor rock climbing wall, a STEM lab and an interactive Wall of Women designed to expose girls to STEM career paths.
“We love that Camp Trivera offers Girl Scouts connectivity to all the Adventure District has to offer, such as the Zoo and Science Museum,” said Bob Ross, president and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation. This camp will serve as an incredible addition to our city, supporting the Girl Scouts mission and helping girls grow into tomorrow’s leaders. Having this camp in the heart of OKC will elevate our community in many ways including its availability for businesses and organizations when it’s not being used by Girl Scouts.”
The STEM-focused venue is part of a national Girl Scouts pledge to prepare 2.5 million girls for the STEM workforce pipeline by 2025.
“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our national organization,” Evers said. “Under that same pledge and by leveraging the experience that Camp Trivera offers, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma will strive to prepare 15,000 girls for the pipeline during that same timeframe. This is a game changer for our state.”
Locally, GSWESTOK has been raising money for the new camp since mid-2017. To date, the organization has raised $11.5 million toward that goal, with proceeds coming from foundations, companies, individuals and Girl Scouts troops, who donated proceeds from their cookies sales.
“Raising $12.2 million is no easy task,” said Linda Whittington, co-chair along with Myrla Pierson of the Trivera capital campaign. “We are elated with the outpouring of support from our community to ensure girls have opportunities to experience the outdoors and learn new skills. We appreciate Inasmuch Foundation.”
Additionally, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund has provided a match toward an endowment that will be used for scholarships for girls who need financial support to attend camp.
“We believe this experience should be accessible for all girls, and thanks to this tremendous community support, it will be,” Whittington said.
Camp Trivera is set to open during the fall of 2020. GSWESTOK is still seeking partners for programming and funding. More information is available online at www.campthecity.org, or by calling Melissa Pepper at 405-528-4475.
