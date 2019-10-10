Southern Hills Christian Church says the public is invited for the inaugural Edmond Pride ecumenical worship service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at their facility, 3207 South Boulevard in Edmond.
On the eve of the 2nd annual Edmond Pride, various metro-area clergy and local church leaders who are supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community, will gather to lead a multi-denominational celebration of the Edmond Pride 2019 “Live. Love. Be.”
The Rev. Jay Williams of Village United Methodist Church will preach from 1John Chapter 4, “Scripture According to Lizzo.” Worship will be inclusive of all people, while drawing from the experiences of differing Christian traditions. This will be a family friendly service with a “pray-ground” in the sanctuary, as well as child care in the nursery. All people of faith or no faith are welcome. A reception will follow in the pumpkin parish.
