To date, 74 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Among those is former Governor George Nigh and four others who received the honor.
The five most recent were formally presented at the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet, Friday, Jan. 24 at the Edmond Conference Center.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees were Claudette Dills (posthumously) with her daughter Patrice Douglas accepting the award, Ray Hibbard, Steve Murdock, Avilla Williams, and Nigh.
GEORGE NIGH
Leadership is what former Gov. George Nigh is known for whether it was in the form of Oklahoma’s governor from 1979-87, or in the role he served as the University of Central Oklahoma’s president for five years from 1992-97.
Nigh founded the Nigh Institute of State Government at UCO to give students the opportunity to learn about government in action from prominent speakers.
When many people choose to retire, the then 65-year-old Nigh initiated a $55 million construction project with new buildings, student housing, landscaping, and new heating and air conditioning on campus.
In 1999 Nigh and his wife, Donna, created the George and Donna Nigh Public Service Scholarship to assist students preparing for careers in public service.
He has also been active in Edmond Rotary and the Greater Edmond Chamber of Commerce.
“My Edmond story is very unusual,” Nigh said. “I never dreamed of becoming the president of a university. I remember coming to the little rural town north of Oklahoma City up that two-lane road.”
Nigh and his wife lived in Edmond for five years before he became UCO’s president.
“I had fallen in love with the university and the city of Edmond,” Nigh said.
While he was president of the university, Nigh said he didn’t build many new buildings.
“Rather than tearing something down, we needed more room,” Nigh said. “Let’s see if we can expand by doubling the size of buildings on campus. And we doubled the size of the student union.”
He added, “I am very honored it is the Nigh University Center.”
He said his wife has gently reminded him to “Remember, it is both of us.”
Nigh said he is proud of what Oklahoma has done.
“In talking about universities, pride always comes up,” Nigh said. “Keep that pride. The university is part of the community and the community needs to be part of the university because of new generations coming on. They need your help.”
CLAUDETTE DILLS
Claudette Dills was the founding member of UR Special Ministries, a nonprofit with the mission of fostering self-esteem by providing hand-sewn clothing to needy and at-risk children. A lifelong seamstress, Dills’ love for children was evident before her passing in April 2007. What began with sewing dresses for 60 girls quickly grew to a registered nonprofit organization serving hundreds of boys and girls in the community. Dills’ legacy of loving and caring for Edmond children has lived on long after her passing.
Her daughter, Patrice Douglas, accepted the award for her mother.
RAY HIBBARD
Ray Hibbard has been the publisher of the Edmond Life and Leisure newspaper for the past 20 years. He came to Edmond in 1988 and said he fell in love with the community.
One of the things he said he loved was that he could walk out of the office and walk down to the Around the Corner cafe, and he could meet people on the street.
“Edmond is full of great experiences,” Hibbard said.
When Jan Moran called and told him he was a nominee for an inductee into the Hall of Fame, Hibbard said, “I thought, wait a minute, I am way too young. I can’t possibly be that old.”
He said the last 20 years have been so much fun and that he hasn’t stopped to think about it.
“It is an honor,” Hibbard said. “It sounds trite to say that. It is the truth. How can it not be especially in this great town?”
On receiving the honor, Hibbard said, “It gives you a chance to pause and reflect on the things you have done. Then I think, what more can I do? What else can I do for the community?”
Hibbard said his mentor Leland Gourley, owner of OKC FRIDAY newspaper, told him, “We make our living out of the community. We have to give back and give back until it hurts.”
Hibbard said the award was not just for him but for the staff that has worked with him, his mentors, and all of the folks in this great town.
“All of these folks have helped me and made it a wonderful experience,” Hibbard said.
“If you don’t give back you miss so much life. It is something I am grateful for,” he added. “It is really inspiring more than anything else.”
STEVE MURDOCK
City Attorney Steve Murdock said when he was a child of about four or five years of age, he and his mother were coming to Edmond for the football homecoming game.
“My dad was the assistant football coach, teacher and professor at what was then Central State College,” Murdock said. “We had car trouble and ended up walking from what is now 33rd Street to Ninth Street where the high school was located.”
Murdock said he always considered Edmond to be his home. He said, “There were a lot of different activities always going on, and I wanted my children and grandchildren to be part of them.”
He added that Edmond is a community involved with all ages, families and ethnicities.
Murdock has been Edmond’s City Attorney since 1987. He was honored with the distinction of 2014 Citizen of the Year at the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Central State University in 1975 and the Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in 1982. This was followed by a legal career in Norman as assistant district attorney. He then returned to Edmond in 1986 to serve in municipal government, followed a year later by serving as city attorney.
He has been honored with many recognitions, among which include the 2007 recipient of the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Don Rider Award and the City’s Excellence of Character Award. As a Rotarian Murdock was honored with the George Mikesell and Rotarian of the Year awards.
Murdock has been president of the Oklahoma Association of Municipal Attorneys and also serves on the Board of Trinity Legal Clinic of Oklahoma, a faith-based non-profit legal clinic that provides legal services to those in poverty.
“There were a lot of different activities always going on, and I wanted my children and grandchildren to be part of them,” Murdock said of staying in Edmond.
“I have always wanted to continually make Edmond a good place to live,” Murdock added.
Murdock says he doesn’t take anything about Edmond for granted nor does he think anyone he works with does.
“All are genuinely liking our community and want to make it a great place,” Murdock added. “I am honored to be inducted with others on the slate.
“I appreciate the chamber of commerce and that it helps us make our community what it is.”
AVILLA WILLIAMS
Avilla Williams is the president of Integris Health of Edmond, where she leads a team of more than 400 physicians, nurses, clinicians and other health care professionals. She has provided oversight to the development of a new acute care hospital and medical office building on a 44-acre site in Edmond.
Among other accomplishments under Williams’ leadership, the Integris Arcadia Trails Center for Addiction Recovery, a 65,000-square-foot residential treatment facility located on the Integris Health Edmond campus, opened May 2019. Williams’ long-term goal for Integris Health Edmond is to build a medical campus that meets the needs of the community.
She moved to Edmond in 1993 when her husband, who was in the Air Force was transferred to Tinker Air Force Base. They were moving from Hawaii and Williams said everyone she met said they needed to live in Edmond.
“I feel like Edmond chose me,” Williams said. “I liked that the people were so inviting and friendly.”
Williams said she wanted to build a hospital for Edmond that the people needed and wanted.
Of her selection, Williams said, “I was very honored and surprised to be honored, considering my journey in Edmond began in 1993. We have a very great group of people in Edmond.
“We are blessed that we are afforded the opportunity to live in Edmond.”
