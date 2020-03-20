INTEGRIS Health sent out a request for donated items need to care for the influx of patients they are expecting because of the COVID-19 pandemic in our area.
INTEGRIS Media Relations Lead Brooke Cayot said, "As caregivers we are usually the ones providing assistance, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a worldwide shortage of medical supplies — we are the ones now asking for help."
To better prepare for a potential influx of patients, INTEGRIS is asking the public to donate the following items:
• Masks –This is our #1 Need. Dust masks, painter masks, construction masks, surgical masks. We can use them all.
Other Needed Items Include:
- Nitrile gloves
- Eye protection
- Impermeable gowns
- Touchless thermometers
- Hand sanitizer
- Bleach wipes
- Disinfectant wipes
"We know these items are scarce right now, but this type of personal protective equipment (PPE) is the only barrier between us and the disease," Cayot said. "We need it to not only protect ourselves, but also the community at large."
The above items can be donated in the East Parking Lot of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, located at 3300 N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City. Items will be collected from 3 to 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday.
Cayot said, "Thank you for assisting us in this fight."
