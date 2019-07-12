Craig Kupiec, M.D. is encouraging anyone who wants to join him to come Walk with a Doc around the scenic Arcadia Lake area. The first ever Walk with a Doc event in Edmond will take place this Saturday, July 13.
The walk is one mile and will take place at 9 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. Participants will meet at 4509 INTEGRIS Parkway in the NW corner of the parking lot.
“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities,” said Kupiec. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple programto Edmond as it has shown improved health results for countless people.”
Participation is free and pre-registration is not required.
Walk with a Doc is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country.
