INTEGRIS Health will be issuing individual face-shields to all patient-facing caregivers by the end of the week. The massive effort is the result of months of planning, the generosity of Hobby Lobby for providing the supplies, and the endless tenacity and skill of countless volunteers, said an INTEGRIS spokesperson.
INTEGRIS recently announced that a team from Volunteer Services and other staff were making eye protection and face-shields for caregivers on the frontlines of the current COVID-19 crisis. Brooke Cayot, media relations lead, sai they have now completed a large enough amount that the health care system can start distributing them to all of their patient facing employees. Face-shields will be delivered in phases, with caregivers in the most high-risk areas (like the emergency room and intensive care units) receiving them first.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention face-shields are an important form of protection from the virus.
COVID-19 is primarily transmitted by droplets in the air. When used appropriately, face-shields can prevent these droplets from reaching a person’s face, Cayot said. They can also prevent a person from physically touching their face, which is another way this novel coronavirus is spread.
Cayot said INTEGRIS still doesn't have enough actual masks to hand-out to all our caregivers, it is believed that these face-shields will offer a vital layer of protection and some much-needed peace of mind.
Delivery of the face-shields began Wednesday, April 1 and they should be passed out statewide by Friday, April 3.
Further instruction will be given on how to don and doff the face-shield, as well as how to appropriately clean and store it for extended use, Cayot said. Should a face-shield become damaged or destroyed over time, that caregiver will be issued a new one.
INTEGRIS understands the fear and stress associated with this pandemic, but is working tirelessly to ensure caregivers have the supplies they need to feel safe and supported through this unprecedented event, Cayot said.
