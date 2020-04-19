Local genome researcher Daniel Brue investigates why some people are more susceptible to COVID-19 while others are not. As an inventor and the founder of General Genomics, he has established a group of people in an attempt to find more information and correlations between genetic markers and virus susceptibility of COVID-19.
The findings could potentially reveal effective methods of treatment against the virus.
“What we do know now is that there is a significant part of the population A-symptomatic to COVID-19,” said Brue, P.h.D. “So they are carriers, but they don’t know that they’re ill.”
Brue is part of a group whose focus is to increase the effectiveness and preventiveness of treatments and illnesses by warning people to understand what they may be susceptible to, based on their genetic information.
Brue said a large population of participants in companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com have been receiving reports about their genetic information.
“What I would like to track is how a disease effects people of different genetic dispositions,” Brue said.
A clearer picture of genetic markers linked to disease is forming from incoming information and volunteer participants. Brue correlates the effectiveness of treatments participants have received based on their genetic bands.
COVID-19 is becoming one of the best documented cases of a pandemic, and it is Brue’s hope that the group’s findings will apply to a bigger picture, triggering further scientific research of other disease processes as well.
“What I would want people to know is we have greater capacity to understand what is happening than we have ever had before,” Brue said. “If we didn’t take advantage of learning as much as we possibly can, we would be horribly remiss in not using data that we have on hand to try to improve people’s health care, and understand on the onset, what is the most effective treatment for those who are ill.”
The three inventors of the new program combine expertise in several disciplines. Ultimately they want to save lives.
Brue has an extensive background in physics and artificial intelligence/machine learning, and medical image processing. He earned his doctorate at the University of Oklahoma. Brue said he understands how sensors work and how to get the best information from them.
“What I know very well is how to extract information from measuring apparatuses that we’re using,” he said.
Warren Gieck, of Calgary, Alberta, is an entrepreneur and industrial engineer, with experience in software development, artificial intelligence, robotics, mechatronics, and product development.
“Our motivation is the suffering of our friends and society around us. And just as importantly, we are dads whose kids just want to go back to school,” Gieck said. “With extensive scientific and engineering expertise, we have built solutions using similar technologies for industrial applications, and we saw how we could help solve the uncertainty around the Covid-19 virus.
“Ultimately our goal is to allow people who are low risk to get back to their lives.”
A.J. Rosenthal of Midland, Texas, has a background in multi-disciplinary engineering solutions, nuclear engineering technology, and finance. Kyrie Cameron, attorney at Patterson + Sheridan, has assisted these inventors in filing their patent applications.
“I want to figure out a way that we can better identify what people should be looking for in their own health care,” Brue said.
The goal is provide people a better understanding of how to take care of their personal health. By understanding individual risks, individuals would be able to provide care providers a better understanding of how they should be treated should they be in poor health, Brue said. As a result, physicians would have more concrete information to work with in patient care.
Brue said one of the worst aspects of what anyone goes through when they become sick is their uncertainty. A lot of people are concerned and scared of COVID-19.
“I have lived through enough personal losses to see how much the damage is on not just the person who’s ill, but their entire family around them,” Brue said.
His goal is to reduce anxiety by educating people about disease processes.
“It’s personally important to me,” Brue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.