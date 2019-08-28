Hott Wings by Eddie’s Bar & Grill becomes the first of six restaurants to open at Edmond Railyard beginning this week, said Larry Stevens, city manager. The restaurant, which is opening Thursday, is owned by Eddie Wrenn.
The remaining restaurants will open sometime beginning in the fall, Stevens told the Edmond City Council.
Edmond Railyard involves the conversion of the former lumberyard building into a new retail, office, and dining area north of the Festival Market Place at 23 W. First St. in downtown Edmond, Stevens said.
“We’ll serve entree salads, appetizers and wings,” Wrenn said.
Hott Wings opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. After Thursday Hott Wings will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Eddie’s Bar & Grill was voted in an area publication as Best Wings in Oklahoma for the fourth year in a row. So Wrenn decided to spin off the recognition by creating Hott Wings, he explained
“It is geared towards a female demographic because all wing places are designed for males, Wrenn said. “So we wanted to design something with ladies in mind.”
Wrenn’s daughter, Brittany Raines, will serve as the general manager. The color palettes used as well as an impression of lips on the wall are designed to be fun, he said.
Every restaurant at Edmond Railyard will be a niche restaurant with a specific cuisine, he said. Other restaurants will cater to burgers, tacos, ice cream, pizza and beer, Wrenn said. A bar will specialize in craft beer.
“None of these guys have swung a hammer and we’re ready to go,” Wrenn said.
