Today, EMSA officials are issuing the second Heat Alert of the summer. EMSA Paramedics have responded to nine heat calls, so far from the effects of extreme heat. One patient, so confused after working hours outdoors in the sweltering temperatures, could not tell medics his name.
Patients complain of nausea, disorientation, dizziness, dehydration and severe muscle cramps.
• EMSA Paramedics urge EXTREME caution today:
• Pre-hydrate and continue to hydrate while outdoors;
• Limit your alcohol intake;
• Wear light colored clothing;
• Stay in the shade; and
• Keep your cell phone with you should you need 911.
Nearly 90 patients were treated by EMSA paramedics and EMT’s during the first Heat Alert that lasted more than two weeks.
EMSA reminds no children or pets should be left in cars. Temperatures inside cars can escalate to deadly temperatures within minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.