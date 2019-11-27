Work on the second phase of the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) is 60 percent complete, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
Phase II encompasses 22 intersections, portions of Broadway, Danforth and Covell, and Boulevard and Santa Fe, Stevens said before the Edmond City Council on Monday evening.
Stevens defined ITS as “the use of field devises, communications infrastructure, and computer software to help enhance traffic mobility and safety during congested periods, construction activities, maintenance activities, and traffic collisions and other emergencies.”
Phase II will contact fiber-optic cables and controllers to the city’s network. Stevens anticipates the second phase will be ready in the spring at a cost of $6.57 million.
The third phase of ITS is scheduled to begin some time during late 2020, Stevens continued. This phase will also include 22 intersections along the corridors of 15th Street, Kelly Avenue, and Santa Fe. The estimated cost of phase III is $9.2 million, he added.
ODOT is funding 80% of the ITS projects. The city’s fund comes from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.