Jeremy Thomas will host “Jeremy Thomas Quartet Feat. Mike Mitchell” at the UCO Jazz Lab on at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Jeremy will be featured on the Hammond B3 organ, and joining him is Dallas/Los Angeles drum prodigy Mike Mitchell.
Jeremy Thomas has toured extensively with Jazz greats David Sanborn and Joey DeFrancesco among others. General Admission and VIP tables are available.
The show will feature Jeremy Thomas on the iconic Hammond B3 organ, and Mitchell, who is currently living in Los Angeles but is from Dallas, and is considered a globetrotting drum prodigy, touring and recording with Jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Antonio Hart, and Stanley Clarke.
Thomas is based out of Oklahoma City, where he is said to be taking the music scene by storm. He is also the leader of the Jeremy Thomas Quartet. Tickets are available online at www.jeremythomasquartet.com.
