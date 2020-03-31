COLUMBIA, Mo. – Joe White, Shelter Insurance Companies agent in Edmund has been honored as one of Shelter’s highest achieving sales representatives, based on overall 2019 agency operations.
The Champion designation recognizes members of a select group of Shelter agents who demonstrate the highest overall excellence in insurance services and meet corporate standards of sound agency operation during the previous year.
White has represented Shelter since 1988. Since then, he has earned the Champion recognition 15 times.
The Joe White Agency Inc is located at 1704 S. Blvd., Suite A, Edmond.
