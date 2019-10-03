St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s 35th Annual Greek Festival is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. George’s is at Northwest 145th Street and Pennsylvania.
Organizers of the festival said for fun, food and entertainment St. George’s is the place to be this weekend. Three different dance troupes will be performing. Funds raised this year will benefit The Brendon McLarty Memorial Foundation, established in July 2017 to celebrate and honor the life of the special young man. Brendon died on May 20, 2012, at the age of 16 after suffering a fatal asthma attack.
Tickets are $16. A Greek Festival ticket includes free entry (for the entire family), plus $16 worth of food, pastries and/or drinks. To purchase a ticket online go to http://greekfestokc.com.ticketsales.
For more information about the Greek Fest go to www.GreekFestOKC.com and Facebook: OKCGreekFest.
