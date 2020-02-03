Edmond residents can join the Rocket Ship Club and raise funds for AmTrykes by buying a T-shirt from Bison Creek Clothing, 1 N. Broadway.
The iconic playground landmark for the past 60-plus years has reached the end of its life, according to the City of Edmond, and is being retired to monument status at the park on Boulevard. By buying the T-shirt, funds will be used to purchase AmTrykes — benefitting special mobility needs children and adults sponsored by Edmond AMBUCS.
Shirts are $25 each ($15 of which is a donation to the Amtryke Fund of Edmond AMBUCS.) You can phone in orders at 405-562-3344, or you can place online orders at: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/2773728152696879/. Bison Creek Clothing is the exclusive fundraising dealer for the T-shirts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.