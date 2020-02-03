Judge Ken Stoner of the Oklahoma County Drug Court will be the guest speaker at the next Parents Helping Parents meeting from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
His topic is “Understanding Addiction: The Hijacked Brain." The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 South Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m.
Parents Helping Parents provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
