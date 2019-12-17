Come join Best of Books in Edmond from 6:30-7:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 19 as they welcome Edmond author Katherine Webster. She’ll be signing copies of “Christmas Treasures,” a collection of short stories she participated in with the Creative Quills Writing Group.
The short story “Mrs. Claus Forgets Christmas” explains to family members how loved one’s behavior can change when they develop dementia because of Alzheimer’s. When Mrs. Claus can’t remember she gets angry at Santa and gets lost in the Frozen North Pole Village. Santa and the elves use music, pet therapy, aromatherapy, and calm gesture to comfort Mrs. Claus.
As a former Edmond North English teacher and counselor specializing in the field of child and adolescent development, Katherine Webster wrote her first article in 6th grade for the school newspaper. Her articles on child development and parenting have been published in the Daily Oklahoman. Webster graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Oklahoma State University and went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from UCO.
Webster has been writing curriculum and teaching online for the past 10 years in Oklahoma high schools and colleges. She is finally writing her own stories and poetry. She is a member of the Oklahoma Writers Club and Creatives Quills. Webster lives in Edmond with her dog Macie.
