Edmond resident Nyla Khan will be a speaker at the State Capitol Saturday. Khan was an Oklahoma Universal Human Rights Awards honoree two years ago, and this year she is a speaker. There will be new honorees for 2019.
Khan has reached out to Senator Tom Lankford, and has met with Congresswoman Kendra Horn, as well as Congressman Tom Cole’s state director, and State Senator Kay Floyd, about the threat to civil liberties in Kashmir.
