A new networking group for those in the second half of their life is from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Frontier State Bank, 5100 S. I-35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City.
The group is being formed to help people find the right connections and support to meet challenges experienced during the “Second Half of Life,” whether participants are in their 40s, 50s, 60s or above.
The meeting is expected to be a fun-filled evening with open discussion, breakout sessions around various second half issues, a keynote, and the opportunity to network with others, sharing with them the resources you provide.
The Second Half Network, the name of the organization preparing the meeting, is for those who feel like they’ve reached the top of the mountain only to begin a dreaded descent, or it can be for those who view each phase of life as an opportunity to stay active while continually learning and growing.
The Second Half Network has created a Facebook Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/secondhalfnetwork/, and will be providing attendees to Tuesday’s meeting as well as group members the following resources:
• Discovering your purpose;
• Advancing your career;
• Finding a new, fulfilling job;
• Starting or buying a business;
• Preparing for retirement;
• Marketing yourself; and
• Finding a career or life coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.