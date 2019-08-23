Because of the severe pilot and aircraft mechanic shortage for the armed services and commercial companies, the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) began offering a program called Young Eagles in 1992.
Members of the EAA volunteer their time and personal aircraft to fly kids for free hoping to spark an interest in aviation. Nationwide since the program’s beginning, more than 2 million kids have earned a Young Eagle certificate.
Edmondite Col. Jim Putnam (AF ret.), president of EAA Chapter 24, explained, “On the fourth Saturday of every month from March through October (except July when members are attending the huge Oshkosh, Wis., airshow) kids, ages 8 through 17, can come out to Sundance Airpark, 13000 N. Sara Road., at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast ($5) with flying starting at 9 a.m.
“There is no pre-registration required. The only time we don’t fly is when there is severe weather.”
Each participant receives a certificate naming them a Young Eagle and a logbook. On the back of the logbook is a code number which they can register online at the national EAA website entitling them to free admission to hundreds of museums nationwide, like Oklahoma City’s Omniplex. In addition, if they desire to pursue a pilot’s license, the EAA will give them a $200 ground school course online for free.
The EAA also awards a full private pilot’s scholarship worth $10,000 to a participating junior EAA member ages 16 to 19. The Young Eagles program also gives each participant a six-month membership in EAA.
Anyone interested in flying can join the local chapter of the EAA, which meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Sundance Airpark.
“You don’t have to own an airplane or know how to fly,” Putnam said. “If you have an interest in aviation, we invite anyone to join us. Our programs are educational and varied.”
For more information, go to www.eaa.org, or call 405-359-9692.
