OKLAHOMA CITY — Kyle Dillingham has won the Best Country/Bluegrass Award at the 16th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards (IAMA) for his song, “Jealous Wind.”
“I’d like to thank the IAMA for this incredible honor,” Dillingham said. “What a great surprise to be selected alongside some of the most amazingly talented artists worldwide. I’m so proud of the work I do with my bandmates, Peter Markes and Brent Saulsbury, of Horseshoe Road, along with Terry Scarberry and Steve Short. They were instrumental in making that song sound incredible.”
Other notable IAMA winners, past and present, are Grammy-award winner, Meghan Trainor, and Grammy nominee, Jason Mraz.
AMA promotes excellence in acoustic music performance and artistry and entrants come from all over the world. Acoustic artists in various genres can gain radio and web exposure through the competition. Judging is based on excellence in music performance, songwriting/composition/song choice, music production and originality/artistry.
“Jealous Wind” is the third track from Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe’s latest album, “Fear or Faith,” and is available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, and other online music platforms. The album is also available locally at Inter-City Violin Studios, 1401 N.W. 30th St. in Oklahoma City.
Dillingham made history in 2019 at the Grand Ole Opry with an unprecedented debut performance on a Dolly Parton skateboard.
"Kyle Dillingham has made Opry history. His debut tonight, and the first ever to enter and exit on a skateboard. It is my thought that the fiddler blew the roof off the Grand Ole Opry house …,” said Bill Cody, Grand Ole Opry announcer/host.
"Proud of you brother … you play violin/fiddle with more passion than anyone in history … and the skateboard? Wow!” said Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys.
In 2011, Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road also won the IAMA Best Country/Bluegrass Award and has garnered many local awards including Best Americana Folk Band, Best Musician, Best Singer/Songwriter, among others.
Spring 2019 Dillingham and his band participated in the 2018-2019 American Music Abroad season, organized by The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and The Association of American Voices, with a tour through Kosovo and Kuwait. They were chosen as one of fifteen ensembles, standing out in an applicant pool of nearly 300 bands.
“We were so excited that we were accepted to participate in another AMA tour season! Having already performed in 38 countries, we were thrilled to take country music, once again, to new frontiers,” Dillingham said. “Whether at home or abroad, we have an important opportunity every day to change peoples lives with our music.”
Fall 2019, they completed their third two-week Silk Road and the Fiddle Tour in China representing Oklahoma and the United States with a musical celebration of cultural relations and performances.
“We were the first ever Americana/Country band to perform in the region of Gansu Province where we toured,” Dillingham said. “We were also one of only four to be granted a meeting with Gansu Governor Tang Renjian, representing our state with a letter from Oklahoma’s Governor. Governor Tang gave us a hearty two thumbs up for his first-ever personal serenade we gave him during our official meeting! We were proud to represent the United States at the International Expo that was also attended by around 40 ministry-level lead delegations,” Dillingham said.
