EDMOND, Okla. — Russia continues its effort to interfere with American elections, said U.S. Sen. James Lankford.
“A lot has changed in election security from 2016 to 2018, and now certainly to 2020,” said Lankford, R-Edmond.
Whether progressive, moderate, or conservative, Oklahomans don’t want their votes tampered with by a foreign government. Russia is responsible for attempting two distinct types of election interference, Lankford said.
“One is the tampering — trying to get into devices. The other one is false information and influence,” Lankford told The Edmond Sun.
The federal government continues to push back on Russian efforts to tamper with devices, Lankford continued. Millions of dollars has been invested into election security both in Washington, D.C., and among the 50 states, including $5 million in federal dollars to Oklahoma, Lankford noted.
Russia has denied top U.S. intelligence assessments that the Vladimir Putin-led government has attempted to interfere with American election security. President Donald Trump failed to back U.S. intelligence reports that Russia meddled to influence with the 2016 presidential elections in an attempt to support his candidacy.
Russia failed to breach U.S. devices in 2016, Lankford said. However, Congress invested additional dollars to allow more investigation in vulnerable areas. Additional security was fortified, too.
Lankford recently was updated on election security by Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security.
“We talk very regularly about election security because I serve on that committee,” Lankford said.
Lankford is the lead author of an election security bill pending passage by Congress. All of Lankford’s recommendation have already been implemented by the Department of Homeland Security.
“It’s learning the lessons of 2016. Where did the Russians try to engage with us and how can we better secure those,” Lankford explained, “and it’s also learning where the mistakes were in rapid response.”
Oklahoma is among a group of states that did not have a point person in the system with security clearance. So when the FBI wanted to be able to tell the state the Russians were trying to infiltrate the system — they couldn’t, Lankford said.
No one had clearance because the information had not been declassified, Lankford said.
“All they could do is say, ‘Here’s an IP address. You should look for this in your system to see if they’re coming at you,’” Lankford said.
This flaw has been fixed. Security clearance has been extended in Oklahoma, he said. Now the system is deliberately tested through hacking exercises. Best practices of rapidly shutting down invasive material have been implemented, Lankford said.
“Where is there vulnerability we didn’t know existed and how can we close that?” is scrutinized, Lankford added. “That was not happening in 2016. It is happening now.”
Oklahoma already has optical scanners with paper ballots securing its election process. Machines are verified with a paper back-up.
“Other states have not been able to do that,” he said. “Four of the five states that could not do that have already shifted over for 2020.”
It’s important to note that the Russians are not going to stop putting out false information to influence U.S. elections, Lankford said. Russia media routinely generates anti-west propaganda to the free world. Lankford said the best way to combat Russian propaganda is to reveal it as being false.
Lankford said Facebook is being proactive by shutting down foreign entities entering false information online.
“The challenge that they have is, if they can create a graphic, and get an American to be able to re-post it, then they’re hands-off, and it’s moving though social media on its own,” Lankford said.
Russia will continue looking for ways to infiltrate social media with false information, Lankford said.
“It’s tougher for Facebook to identify because it did come from another American citizen and it’s being spread,” he said. “But it might have originally been generated by a foreign power, or the concept is being sent over to somebody to encourage them to do it.
“That type of influence operation is classic Russian and it will still continue to be an issue for us.”
