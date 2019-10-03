The annual Edmond Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is at 7 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center Grand Ballroom. This year’s speaker is Senator James Lankford.
Individual tickets are $10 and are available to reserver for purchase at the door by calling 405-640-9815. Corporate tables (two tables which seat 20) are available for $500 and will be recognized on the event program. Individual tables (8-10 seats) are also available and also receive program recognition. The sponsorship deadline is Oct. 3. To reserve a table or for more information, call 405-640-9815 or email: edmondprayerbreakfast@gmail.com. The event is hosted by the Edmond Heritage Alliance and sponsored by Keller Williams.
Lankford currently serves as the junior United States senator for the state of Oklahoma. Prior to this, from 2011 to 2015, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives as the representative for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district.
Before beginning his work in Congress, James spent more than 20 years in ministry serving students and families, including 15 years as Director of Student Ministry for the Baptist Convention of Oklahoma and Director of the Falls Creek Youth Camp, the largest youth camp in the United States, with more than 51,000 individuals attending each summer.
James grew up in Garland, Texas. He earned a Bachelor's degree in secondary education at the University of Texas and a master’s degree in Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his family moved to Edmond in 1995, where he began working for the Baptist General Convention. In 2009, with no previous political experience, James felt called to run for Congress — a leap of faith that led him to where he is today.
As senator, James enjoys serving people from all backgrounds across Oklahoma. He sits on several Senate committees and subcommittees, including Finance, Appropriations, Indian Affairs, and Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, and is chairman of the Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management Subcommittee, which covers federal spending, regulatory reform, and the federal workforce. He was recognized as the Senate’s top-ranked “Taxpayers’ Friend” by the National Taxpayers Union for his strong record in support of lower taxes, limited government, and economic freedom. He’s also been recognized by many other organizations for his work toward increased personal freedom, economic growth, and religious liberty.
James lives in Edmond with his wife, Cindy. They’ve been married more than 27 years and have two daughters, Hannah and Jordan. He enjoys spending time with his family, working in his yard, and reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.