Dustin N. Layton, of Edmond, has been elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 4 at Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nev., reports Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.
Layton, a member of the American Angus Association, is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 2-4, in Reno. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education, face-to-face networking and country music entertainment. This year on Saturday the Angus Genomics Symposium and Innovation Workshops, sponsored by Neogen GeneSeek, will provide thought-provoking keynote addresses and hands-on education in the cattle demonstration area including Dr. Tim Holt speaking about high altitude disease. The Angus University keynote sessions will keep producers on track with a motivational address by Dr. Beck Weathers and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and chief executive officer Joel Cowley. The Sunday afternoon Angus University workshops, sponsored by Zoetis, will further educate and update producers on the latest in technology, association programs and more. In addition, there is a Certified Angus Beef brand meats judging contest held in conjunction with Colorado State University using their meat trailer, sponsored by Greeley Hat Works, and three grand prize giveaways that will be awarded on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
