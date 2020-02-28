EDMOND, Okla. — Bethany Locke, a sophomore student at Oklahoma Christian University, will be celebrating her fifth birthday tomorrow.
Yes, you read that right. Locke has had 20 birthday parties, but she has only celebrated five on her actual birthday.
She's a Leap Year baby.
Growing up in Greeley, Colo., Locke said, “I was pretty young when I realized I didn’t have a birthday every year. I remember trying to explain it to my first grade class.”
Although she would have smaller celebrations in non-leap years and larger celebrations for her actual birthdays, she said she always got to have more friends over for her leap year birthdays.
“I definitely felt cheated growing up, but now I love it,” Locke said. “It makes the leap years that much more special.”
For one born on Feb. 29, also known as a leapling, leaper or leapster, they still celebrate in common years. While some celebrate on Feb. 28, some prefer March 1.
Locke said her birthday celebrations, other than the leap year birthdays, were always on Feb. 28.
Besides her mom and dad, Susan and Bob Locke, Bethany has two brothers: Steven, 26, and Nathan, 24; and a sister, Rebecca, 22.
“My family has a birthday once a month from December to May, so I have to stay in my month,” Locke said. “Also, who wouldn’t want to celebrate a day early?”
Bethany is a sophomore business management major, and Rebecca is a senior digital art major (she will turn 23 in May), also at Oklahoma Christian.
“We chose OC because our brother went here,” Bethany said. “They accepted all of our concurrent enrollment credits, and we fell in love with the community a little more each time we visited.”
Her mother added that they wanted their children to attend a Church of Christ school for their higher education and that OC wasn’t the closest but with family and friends living in Edmond it became their first choice.
Bethany said her birthday celebration plans this year are a little different than previous years.
“My sister’s apartment complex on campus is having a leap day event, with a bounce house and ‘other leap activities’ and I was told I could come,” Bethany said. “So I’ll get a bounce house on my fifth birthday.”
She added that other plans include a trip to Olive Garden, which has a special event for leap year babies.
“Olive Garden is doing a cool thing where they offer four mini deserts to leap day babies to make up for the last three years,” Bethany said. “I’ll probably take some friends and take advantage of that.
"It’s funny because I went there for my 12th (third) birthday, and they didn’t have the deal. Now I’m spending another leap day birthday meal there.”
Bethany reiterated that she didn’t like her birthday growing up, but now she loves it.
“Definitely have fun with it — make and take all the jokes you can about being a toddler, and how you won’t be an adult until you’re 72,” Bethany said. “Also, take advantage of cool deals at places like Olive Garden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.