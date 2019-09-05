Edmond Parks and Recreation is offering introductory lessons in square dancing beginning on Sept. 9. The lessons will continue from 7-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for 20 weeks at the MAC in Mitch Park.
Welcome to Square Dance 101. Organizers said they hope area residents will join in and learn about this hobby. Participants will dance to many styles of music, not just country western, but also music from groups such as Journey, Pit Bull, other Pop/Rock, and of course music from each decade since the 1940s. Square dancing keeps you moving with more than 1,000 steps per dance — it’s like Simon Says to music — everyone can do it, and it’s different from what you remember from fourth grade.
There is no charge for the lessons, but contact Edmond Parks to register at 405-359-4630 or by text at “@DanceABC” to 81010. If you are more advanced and would like to learn at the “Plus Level,” the lessons begin at 6 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m.
Square dancing is said to be a great way to exercise both mind and body and the social benefit of belonging to a fun group is a bonus. Club dances are held at the Edmond YMCA, 1220 S. Rankin St. each month on the first and third Saturday nights and at the OKC Swing Club at 4361 NW 50th St, Suite 400, in Oklahoma City on similar Sunday nights. An Open House to answer questions or let you observe square dancing in action, will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Edmond’s First Presbyterian Church, 1001 S. Rankin, in the Family Life Center, and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 8 at the Swing Club. Anyone is welcome. Organizers said square dancing is friendship set to music.
Contact Leo Wideman at 405-657-9314 for additional information.
