Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is here to help you with problems created by the coronavirus. If you are unemployed or unable to work, Legal Aid can help you if you have been denied for benefits such as unemployment, sick leave and food stamps.
Legal Aid helps people facing eviction or foreclosure keep their housing. They can also help with unpaid debts and bill collectors by intervening on your behalf. If you are sick or uninsured, Legal Aid helps connect people with health benefits. In the cases of domestic violence, Legal Aid helps people get out of abusive situations. Legal Aid can explain and help you decide if you are eligible for the new financial benefits.
To apply for help, please call 888-534-5243 or go to oklegalconnect.org. For legal information, check out oklaw.org.
