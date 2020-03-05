Life Church founder and pastor Craig Groeschel is preaching to his congregation from home while placing himself in self-quarantine. Groeschel and Bobby Gruenewald, pastor, and innovation leader for Life.Church were traveling home from a leadership conference in Germany when they were notified that one of the pastors at the conference had tested positive for the corona virus COVID-19.
“Pastor Craig and I remain at home and healthy,” Gruenewald said.
Gruenewald said they immediately notified health authorities to follow every recommendation. The two men have isolated themselves at home.
“We have no symptoms, and someone is checking on us regularly. In the meantime, we're making the most of this time to focus on ministry work and look forward to getting back to our normal routines,” Gruenewald said.
Groeschel appeared on video from his bedroom to explain that he spoke at the leadership conference. They decided to isolate themselves for the full 14 days, Groeschel said.
“The good news is I’ve got a lot of time to pray,” Groeschel said. “I’ve written outlines almost until the end of May for sermon messages. I’m working out like crazy.”
Groeschel said that he and Gruenewald only have a few days before they are cleared to return to Life Church.
“We’re trying to do this with an abundance of caution to make sure that everybody is safe,” Groeschel said.
He asked for prayers, not for his health, but because he has not seen his wife or children for a long time, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.