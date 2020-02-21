Abigail Ogle walked into KOCO-TV’s lobby with a look of surprise and wonderment. Lights and cameras were waiting for her as she glanced around the room.
“Hi Mark,” she said to her friend Mark Beutler, director of communications for the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma. “What’s going on?”
“You and KOCO have always been such good friends to the American Cancer Society,” Beutler said. “When we learned of your house fire last year, we didn’t know what we could do. But I contacted my friend Mike, who works with Olivia Newton-John, and we came up with this surprise. So, on behalf of Olivia Newton-John and the American Cancer Society — ‘Grease’ is the word!”
Ogle’s eyes widened as she saw her gift—a personally autographed vinyl copy of the soundtrack to Newton-John’s 1978 hit movie “Grease.”
“Oh my gosh, you are kidding me?” Ogle said. “I don’t believe this! We lost the original in the fire last year. In fact, we never found it. It was upstairs where we kept our memorabilia and is probably just unidentifiable ash. I think I am going to cry.”
Ogle had bid on and won a copy of the “Grease” soundtrack when she and her co-anchor, Jessica Shambach, emceed the American Cancer Society’s “Cattle Baron’s Ball” in 2018. She had it framed, and it was one of the prized possessions she lost when her home caught fire and burned on October 31, 2019.
That’s when the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma decided to step in and do what they could to help.
“It was such a small thing,” Beutler said. “But when she won that album at Cattle Baron’s Ball, she was so excited. It was the only thing I could think of that might give her back something she had lost.”
Beutler had purchased the original album and asked Newton-John to sign it after a concert in Tulsa.
“Olivia was so sweet and very complimentary about the work we do at ACS,” Beutler said. “She is also a cancer survivor, so I decided to donate the album to our silent auction at Cattle Baron’s Ball. I was thrilled when I learned what a big Olivia Newton-John fan Abigail is, and that she had won the album. I knew it was going to a good home.”
Following Ogle’s house fire, Beutler contacted a friend who works with Newton-John.
“Mike said he had one vinyl copy in his office and was driving out to Malibu to see Olivia,” Beutler said. “He told her about the fire and asked her to autograph the new album. Being the gracious entertainer that she is, she not only autographed the LP, but also sent Abigail a note along with it.”
When Ogle received the gift, the note from Newton-John was tucked inside the album’s sleeve.
“I was very sorry to hear of Abigail’s house fire,” Newton-John said. “I had heard what a fan she is of ‘Grease,’ and I hope replacing her album in some small way will help as she recovers from that devastating loss. So, from me and on behalf of my friends at the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma, please enjoy this gift from the heart.”
Shambach had known the surprise was in the works and talked to her news director about capturing the presentation on camera.
“This surprise was months in the making,” Shambach said. “It was really fun to help coordinate. And it made me tear up when the American Cancer Society told Abby about the album. She was thrilled to get such a thoughtful gift. It’s a moment she will always remember.”
The album was signed “To Abigail, Love & Light, Olivia Newton-John.”
“I was Sandy for Halloween when I was a kid,” Ogle said. “My dance group performed ‘Greased Lightning,’ and I had every song from the soundtrack memorized. I am the biggest ‘Grease’ fan ever, so to not only have my album replaced, but to have it signed by Olivia herself, is the biggest thrill ever. This is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.”
