In an interesting juxtaposition of history and technology, I carefully watched my steps on the brick sidewalk, lighted by the flashlight on my cell phone, as I walked to The Tavern. Built in 1779, it’s the oldest of a number of historic buildings in Abingdon, Virginia. Originally a tavern and inn, the building has been many things over the past 240 years -- coming full circle, restored to its roots and appearance. And it serves mighty fine food.
Abingdon was on the western frontier when the tavern was new, tucked in the valley between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. But it was located on the Great Wagon Road’s western tributary, the Wilderness Road and was a natural stop for adventurers heading into the unsettled areas beyond.
My home-away-from-home was the beautiful Martha Washington Inn. It was once the retirement home of General Francis Preston, his wife Sarah Buchanan Campbell Preston and their nine children. These names popped up more than once on my visit.
The 1832 brick home remains the central part of today’s larger structure. Many of its features are original – Sarah would have felt right at home with the grand staircase and parlors and would admire the nine-foot-tall, Dutch-Baroque grandfather clock one of her daughters had shipped from England.
In 1858 the home was purchased to create an elite college for young ladies – Martha Washington College. During the Civil War, the building served as a hospital, with training barracks on the grounds. The school closed in 1932 and the building stood vacant for several years.
In 1935, it opened as a hotel, hosting, over the years, dignitaries and celebrities including Presidents Truman and Carter, First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt and Lady Bird Johnson and Elizabeth Taylor. And now I was enjoying the same luxury and great service.
A number of features have been added: tennis courts, a spa, a heated, indoor, salt water pool and an 18-hole mini-golf course. I loved the hole where you had to hit the ball through the door of a mini-Martha Washington Inn.
One morning – as we had breakfast at White Birch Food and Juice (really great breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, chorizo and lots of veggies in a grilled spinach tortilla with side of White’s Mill grits) – we were joined by a Revolutionary Patriot, Reverend Charles Cummings (actually Michael Henningsen of History Alive Tours).
Reverend Cummings came to Abingdon in 1773, called by a congregation of Presbyterians to serve as their pastor. He became known as “The Fightin’ Parson,” who always had his rifle with him – even at church. He was also one of the signatories to the Fincastle Resolutions – a precursor to the Declaration of Independence. When the war began, he served as chaplain to the soldiers.
With our Reverend Cummings, we visited Sinking Spring Cemetery where his original cabin is located, and where he is buried. We heard the story of an Indian attack in which, as he was fleeing, his wig caught on a branch and came off, so alarming the Indians that he was able to escape.
We next visited the Abingdon Muster Grounds where area Patriot militias gathered and trained for a significant offensive against Loyalist troops. Folks in this area, fiercely independent, had not taken an active opposition to the Crown until British Inspector of Militia for the Southern Provinces, Major Patrick Ferguson got pushy about the lack of Loyalist support in the area. When he promised he’d “march his army over the mountains, hang their leaders and lay their country waste with fire and sword,” the Scotch-Irishmen had had enough. Four hundred frontiersmen mounted their horses and met at the Abingdon Muster Grounds and on September 24, 1780 began a 330-mile trek which culminated in the Loyalist defeat at Kings Mountain, South Carolina.
We learned about this amazing foray by the group, nick-named the Overmountain Men, along with reinforcements gathered on the way, at the Keller Interpretive Center at the Muster Grounds. The battle, almost a footnote in contemporary histories, was described by British General Sir Henry Clinton, Commander-in-Chief as, “The first link in a chain of evils that…ended in the total loss of America.”
Colonel William Campbell, leader of the Abingdon contingent, was delegated leadership of the entire operation by the leaders of the supplemental groups. Colonel Campbell’s daughter Sarah Buchanan Campbell married General Francis Preston – and built the mansion that became the Martha Washington Inn. One of the artifacts in the Interpretive Center was a leather basket used by Sarah Preston to carry household keys. Another display included a dagger and shield loaned to Colonel Campbell by Reverend Charles Cummings. By the end of my visit, I felt I was pretty well-acquainted with these early dignitaries.
It had been a long time since I’d studied early American history. I’d forgotten that the Declaration of Independence was just the “official” start of the Revolutionary War which had been building up for several years. And it lasted until the surrender at Yorktown in 1781, but only became “official” with the Treaty of Paris in 1783. This trip was a good reminder of the struggle to create our democracy. And Abingdon was a good place to learn these lessons.
