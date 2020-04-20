There are many tasks to done in the garden in April. Fortunately, we can still work outside in our gardens without having to worry about the Coronavirus. The promise of Spring is in the air and visions of lovely flowers and fresh vegetables are in our minds.
The following list of garden tasks is taken from the OSU Extension Publication, HLA-6408 – Landscape Maintenance Schedule. This maintenance schedule is a checklist which emphasizes prevention rather than remediation. For more information, individual Fact sheets are available at http://osufacts.okstate.edu. Happy gardening!
Lawns
• Warm-season grass lawns can be fertilized three to five times per season using one pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. in each application. Apply one pound in April, May, June, August and September for a high-quality lawn. Water in nitrate fertilizers. (HLA-6420)
• Mowing of warm-season grasses can begin now. Cutting height for Bermuda and zoysia should be 1 to ½ inches high. Mow buffalo at 3 inches high. (HLA-6420)
• Damage from Spring Dead Spot Disease (SDS) becomes visible in bermudagrass. Perform practices that promote grass recovery. Do not spray fungicides at this time for SDS control. (EPP=7665)
Flowers and Shrubs
• Most bedding plants, summer/flowering bulbs and annual flower seeds can be planted after danger of frost. This happens around mid-April in most of Oklahoma.
• Let spring flowering bulbs (daffodil, tulip, etc.) foliage remain as long as possible before removing it.
• Fungicides for leaf spot diseases can be applied.
• Control of powdery mildew disease can be done with early detection and regular treatment. Many new plant cultivars are resistant. (EPP-7617)
• Be alert for both insect pests and predators. Some pests can be handpicked without using a pesticide. Do not spray if predators such as lady beetles are present. Spray only when there are too few predators to be effective.
• Tropical plants that have overwintered indoors can be moved outside when nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees.
Water Gardens
• Clean out water garden and prepare for season. Divide and repot water garden plants.
• Begin feeding fish when water temperatures are over 50 degrees.
