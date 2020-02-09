The acclaimed National Folkloric Ballet of Mexico, directed by Silvia Lozano, will deliver one of the most exhilarating displays of choreography and rhythm to ever grace the Armstrong Auditorium stage on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
“Ballet Folclórico Nacional is an immensely talented company whose performances convey a sense of vibrant jubilation and passion," Armstrong Auditorium Concert Manager Ryan Malone said. “Armstrong Auditorium is thrilled to host its unique presentation of Mexican culture through music and dance. The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience, and our audience will be exhilarated by the festival atmosphere.”
Charming audiences with authentic regional dances of Mexico under the direction of Silvia Lozano, Ballet Folclórico Nacional pays homage through its performances to the Mexican heritage from which it draws inspiration. Ballet Folclórico Nacional concerts feature vividly brilliant costumes, traditional whirling dances, stomping rhythms and festive music. The company's performances are crafted to preserve and promote Mexican heritage, bridging cultural barriers and bringing entertainment to diverse audiences across the globe.
Founded in 1952 by Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folclórico Nacional quickly grew to become a national sensation with weekly appearances on the television program, Function of Gala. In 1959, the ensemble gained international recognition by preparing a unique program to represent Mexico at the Pan American Games in Chicago, IL. In the decades since, Ballet Folclórico Nacional has continued to further its mission of promoting Mexican culture through performances in Mexico and around the world.
Tickets to Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano range from $31 for balcony seating to $71 for orchestra seating. For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call (405) 285-1010.
2019-2020 Performing Arts Series
Vladimir Lande and Siberian State Symphony Orchestra
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 35 Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op. 35
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Julian Schwarz, Cellist
Gerard Schwarz and Mozart Orchestra of New York
Haydn Cello Concerto and Double Cello Concerto
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Chanticleer
Trade Winds – Exotic Climes, Exotic Locations
Thursday, Apr. 23, 7:30 p.m.
