From all around the room, eyes were on us – the wide-eyed stares of dozens of blue dogs. And I loved it.
I recently returned from a conference which included several pre-tours. I had chosen “Flavor to Savor,” an exploration of Louisiana cuisine. We ate and drank our way from the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge to the far southwest corner. This night we were in Lafayette in the heart of Cajun country on our way back to Baton Rouge.
One of Lafayette’s favorite sons is the late artist George Rodrigue. He’s most famous for his many paintings of the Blue Dog. Aficionados of his art – and of modern takes on classic Cajun cuisine – flock to the Blue Dog Café.
Here’s some background. George Rodrigue was born in 1944 in New Iberia, Louisiana. Of French and Cajun ancestry, George was steeped in the culture and loved the music and legends of the area.
George’s early works reflected this with paintings of shadowy trees dripping with Spanish moss and mysterious bayous lined with cypresses whose knees rise from the water like brown ghosts.
When George was a boy, his mama would say, “Baby George, if you’re not good today, the loup-garou will come eat you tonight!.” The loup-garou was a werewolf, a character in Cajun legends. In the ‘80s, George came across a picture of a dog he had had as a child and decided to use him as a model for the loup-garou in illustrating Cajun mythology.
Originally the dog was pale gray-blue – the color of moonlight filtered through the trees. His eyes were red and he stared right into your soul. George became fascinated with the image and painted it many times.
In 1989, there was an exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. Of the 50 paintings on display, about 10 featured the loup-garou. During the showing, he heard people talking about the blue dog and he realized that they were talking about the loup-garou.
He’d always painted the dog with some sort of Louisiana background – capturing the essence of his region through his paintings. After the Los Angeles show, he began painting the dog in other settings – and sometimes in no setting at all. One of his wife’s favorite paintings was the first of these. Eight feet tall, it covers a wall in her home.
The dog’s image became friendlier – no more scary, red eyes – but still the same, piercing gaze, ears alert and seeming to ask the questions with no answers. “Who am I? Why am I here?” The Blue Dog became a pop icon.
Rodrigue was generous with the image. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, prints of the Blue Dog raised $2 million dollars for relief. The original print, “We Will Rise Again,” showing the Blue Dog with a Red Cross on his chest submerged in water, an American flag floating behind him, raised $500,000.
A lover of all things Louisiana, particularly the food, he opened the Blue Dog Café in 2000. It’s now owned and operated by George’s sons André and Jacques and Steve Santillo, long-time friend of Rodrigue. The walls are decorated with prints of a number of George’s famous paintings.
As you enter the restaurant, you are face to face with the Blue Dog and the Blues Brothers. And they’re really blue.
Now to the food. You’ll find an interesting blend of Cajun and Creole dishes plus Southern and All-American favorites. I like to stick to local traditions when I travel. We sampled so much every day that by the time we got to dinner, it was hard to think of eating again. As a Weight Watcher, I was trying to balance enjoying the extraordinary cuisine with the knowledge that I’d be weighing in after the trip.
I ordered light this night – the crab cake appetizer and corn and crab bisque. Both of these dishes have been top choices since the restaurant opened. The crab cakes were made with bluepoint crab meat and panko crusted with au gratin sauce. And I’m sure there was cream in the bisque.
I was foiled by the chef who sent appetizers to the table: more crab cakes; seafood wontons with plum ginger sauce; deviled eggs made with a garlic hot sauce emulsion and topped with bacon; cast-iron cornbread made with fresh-milled, heirloom blue corn and Steen’s cane syrup butter; shrimp en brochette with jalapenos, wrapped in maplewood bacon, served with house tartar sauce; and boudin balls. And yes, I gamely sampled each of them.
A word here about boudin balls. Boudin is one of most authentic Cajun dishes. It’s typically ground pork (often including some pork liver), onions, spices and rice, usually stuffed into a casing. But sometimes, cooks take the boudin out of the casing, roll it in crumbs and fry it. The result is a heart attack on a plate. Good? Can you hear the echoes of the late, Cajun cook, Justin Wilson, “I ga-ron-tee!”
Other regional specialties include chicken and sausage gumbo, po’ boys made with shrimp, catfish or soft-shell crab, local flounder stuffed with crabmeat or seafood-stuffed chicken.
And that’s what I felt like at the end of the evening. Stuffed! But not before we finished with powdered sugar beignets with cane syrup butter sauce.
It’s a good thing I don’t live in Lafayette. The Blue Dog and I would be BFFs.
I loved the art, I loved the food and I love Lafayette.
