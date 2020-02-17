What do I do about nutsedge in new sod? First and foremost, verify with your sod dealer that your sod is established well enough to treat for nutsedge. Is your sod warm season or cold? In cool season grasses Sledgehammer is a listed treatment. BASAGRAN is effective on yellow nutsedge for warm and cool season varieties. In Bermuda grass apply Penant preemergence late March to early April. Treatment is a long term effort; don’t be discouraged. For detailed information, request OSU publications L-441(warm season grasses) or L-442 (Cool season grasses). These are free at your County Extension office. You may wish to have your lawn professionally treated based on turf type and nutsedge variety.
How do I prune Hydrangeas?
Older flower heads can protect newly formed flower buds so remove these after the leaves start to green up. Remove any damaged or crossing branches. If you want to structurally change the shape or size of your bush, you may be sacrificing a year’s growth so be aware of what you are cutting off. You may also want to prune for better air flow through the bush bacterial infections. Fertilize around the drip line after 2 to 3 hard freezes to your lawn.
When do I prune Crepe Myrtle?
The most insane thing I see around town is homeowners who commit “Crepe Murder,” severely pruning trees to greatly change their size or shape. This often leads to dieback of the trunks and dozens of water sprouts arising from the base. These trees can be purchased for any adult size. Tree-form specimens should be cut back for 3 to 5 trunks. Flowers are produced on new growth; pruning is not required for blooming; slight pruning will encourage larger blooms. For a later rebloom, dead head spent flowers. Cut out any crossing, misshapen or damaged branches in late winter or very early spring. Basal sprouting may occur in any desired form. Pull these out when succulent rather than pruning. Be alert for Crepe Myrtle Scale, a felty scale that attacks many planting locally. Check with your County Extension Agent for proper treatment.
How do I eliminate henbit?
Henbit is one of the earliest annual broadleaf weeds. This appears long before lawns come out of dormancy. Some growers let it bloom for early migrating pollinators. You don’t want it to hinder sunshine to emerging grass lawns. These have a single central taproot and are easily pulled by hand, especially after a rain. Before your sod breaks dormancy, many people use a glyphosate product like Roundup to kill all growth in the lawn areas. Don’t treat past Feb. 28. Any broadleaf herbicide will kill all nongrassy plants that may appear. Henbit and Dandelions are the major early invaders; eliminating these before your grass breaks dormancy can give your lawn a great headstart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.