ARCADIA — Enid singer-songwriter Chloe Beth Campbell will bring Morning Music to the Arcadia Round Barn on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Campbell’s first full-length album, “Remnant,” was released in 2018. She has appeared at venues across Oklahoma including the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, the Gypsy Café music festival in Stillwater, and First Fridays in Enid.
“With powerhouse vocals and beautifully controlled dynamics, she delivers songs embodied with strength, hope and independence,” said fellow singer-songwriter Melissa Hembree of Whiskey Union.
Morning Music is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the downstairs museum. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
The Round Barn is six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
