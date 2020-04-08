There are few things that lift my spirits quite as much as that first glimpse of forsythia. Like a bright, bold ray of sun chasing away a gray day, forsythia appears when the landscape is just beginning to erupt, when winter’s brown canvas is tinged with promise.
Those bright yellow blossoms, like buttered popcorn on arching or upright branches, just seem to shout “Hello spring!” They pop open while pansies still speckle winter’s stark ground; when hellebores’ pretty heads are still bowed and when daffodils, redbuds, and Jane magnolias are gradually making their debut.
Forsythia is one of the most recognized shrubs in the South and for good reason. Its flowers are not to be missed, appearing before leaves form on branches, their color ranging from a buttery shade of yellow to neon gold.
This easy-to-grow woody perennial can be used as a singular showy specimen or planted in rows to form a hedge. Pruning it annually will keep either form looking its best. This should be done immediately after blooming in the spring, as flower buds form on new summer’s growth.
Old, weak or diseased wood should be cut back to the ground. If the plant is otherwise healthy, this pruning will promote new growth. Even long neglected forsythias can make a comeback by pruning back to 3-to-4 inches from the ground in late winter or early spring. (The shrub will grow back quickly and bloom again in one to two years.)
Forsythias prefer full sun and tolerate most soils and have few pests or problems. A fast-growing and long-lived shrub, it comes in many sizes and forms, from dwarf to 10 feet tall and wide.
It is easy to propagate by taking 4-to-6 inch cuttings of new growth in late spring to early summer. Pinch off the leaves from the lower half of the cutting, dip in rooting compound, and pot in coarse sand or perlite. Cover the pot with plastic and place in bright, but not direct light. It should root in 6-8 weeks. When a good root system has developed, transplant into individual pots using a well-drained potting soil.
If you just can’t wait for this super-duper dose of sunny blossoms to appear in the landscape, you can force branches to bloom early. Simply cut off budding branches and place them in a vase of water. Flowers will open in about 10 days.
I’ve done this from time to time, but for me it is no substitute for nature’s surprise — a forsythia that suddenly bursts on the scene, letting me know in no uncertain terms that spring has arrived.
