This is a truly weird time for everyone. Even the weather is crazy. Warm days call us out into our yards and gardens then nature freeze bombs us and we’re back to square one. My thumb is not green – I can kill plastic plants – but I love great gardens. Since I can’t grow my own and I can’t travel, I’ve been enjoying looking back at some of the great gardens in our part of the country. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get out in person again eventually. For now, I hope you enjoy visiting some of my favorite gardens – and maybe even plan to go in person when it’s safe to travel again.
Tulsa Botanic Garden
Every visit to the Tulsa Botanic Garden, originally called the Oklahoma Centennial Botanical Garden, reveals new pleasures as the garden grows. Planning started in 1999 with construction begun in 2006. A new, 25-year, master plan for the 60 acre garden (within a much larger land area) was adopted in 2013.
While there are still planned elements to be realized, there is much here to see. Major areas include the Children’s Discovery Garden and the Tandy Floral Terrace.
A highlight of the Children’s Garden is the Spring Giant, a huge, walk-in sculpture. Whimsical metal art by Lisa Regan of Garden Deva complement colorful plantings. A cool tree fort is built around a stand of oak trees.
The A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces feature stair-step planting up a hill with a cascade of water which falls to the bottom of the garden. Roses and perennials provide a painter’s palette of photo ops.
Botanica, Wichita
Opened in 1987, this is a more mature garden. Its 17-acres are packed with multiple gardens, 50 sculptures, ponds, waterfalls and 4000 species of plants. From formal gardens to woodland walks, this garden provides big bangs for your bucks.
Contemporary botanic gardens plan for the future by providing great features to build supporters from young ages. The children’s garden here is one of the best. Although I don’t have small children, even small grandchildren, any more, I can’t help smiling as I walk under a colored rainbow into Botanica’s children’s area.
My other favorite area is the Chinese Garden of Friendship. This area not only features beautiful plantings but examples of Chinese art and architecture. Most special is the 87-foot-long Treasure Dragon Wall which runs beside a stream. The rippling wall is topped with hundreds of celadon green-glazed tiles. In the dragon’s mouth is a large “pearl,” representing “guardianship of the most valued treasures buried on the earth.”
Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis
This is the oldest public garden in the United States, opening in 1859. The signature structure is the Climatron, a giant, geodesic dome encompassing a tropical rainforest with endangered plant species. The Children’s Garden features a Missouri Adventure with a waterfall, steamboat, cave, rope bridges, a tree house and references to early settlement of the state.
The Nanjing Friendship Garden, with architectural features designed and built in China, is a lovely, serene place with many native Chinese plants.
The main landscape element of the Japanese Garden is a four-acre lake. Other elements include waterfalls, dry-raked gardens, and traditional bridges. The 14-acre Japanese Garden is one of the largest strolling gardens in the United States.
There are over 5000 trees in the garden, including some planted by the garden’s founder, Henry Shaw. His home, Tower Grove House, is also on the property. It is surrounded by traditional Victorian gardens.
Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs, Arkansas
I love the love story behind the 210-acres Garvan Woodland Gardens, now owned by the Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas. The property, clear-cut in 1915, was purchased by A.B. Cook, whose businesses included lumber. His daughter, Verna Cook Garvan, who later became CEO of his businesses, loved the property so much she refused to allow it to be cut again. Instead, she began to develop the land as a future garden and possible residence. Over several decades she planted thousands of trees, shrubs and flowering plants.
Several miles of trails wind through hills and valley and over bridges in this idyllic Ozark setting. From fern-filled shade to sunny rose gardens, there’s a lot to see here. Spring is a riot of tulips, daffodils and azaleas. Summer and fall bring a different range of colors. Even winter has its beauty with evergreens, hollies and camellias.
The gardens also feature a popular wedding venue, the Anthony Chapel. Designed by a partner of Fay Jones, the structure is close cousin to Jones Thorncrown Chapel. Constructed of glass, wood and stone, it blends beautifully with the surrounding landscape.
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Built of the shores of White Rock Lake, this 66-acre Eden has more named gardens than you can shake a stick at. Among the over-20 designated areas are: a color garden’ woman’s garden, sunken garden, fern dell and crape myrtle allée.
A great place to visit any time of year, the Arboretum hosts several spectacular events annually. Of course, we’ve missed Dallas Blooms – the spring festival. But, hopefully, the fall Autumn at the Arboretum with its amazing Pumpkin Village and the magical 12 Days of Christmas, mid-November through the first of January, will still go on.
Unusual spots on the property include A Tasteful Place, a garden/kitchen spot with tastings and information on growing and eating locally and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden where science activities shine.
All of these gardens are within a day’s drive from Edmond – although, I’ll admit, the Missouri Botanical Garden is a long day’s drive. Of course, these gardens are all closed right now but I encourage you to go to their web sites. Several even have virtual tours. We will travel again someday. And there’s no better destination than a beautiful garden.
