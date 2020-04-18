Strawberries are popular throughout the United States. They can be grown throughout Oklahoma, and they are the number one fruit crop for home plantings. Strawberries are a versatile, highly nutritious fruit. You should be able to harvest at least a quart of berries per five feet of row.
The strawberry (Fragaria x ananassa), is a small evergreen plant of the rose family. It is a low-growing plant with tri-lobed leaves and shallow-growing fibrous roots. Roots and leaves arise from a thick, semi-woody structure called a crown. The crown is a perennial structure and there are usually multiple crowns for each plant. With each season of growth new leaves and roots emerge from higher and higher positions on the crown. The crowns initiate stolons or runners that extend from the original crown to form new daughter plants.
The strawberry plant likely got its name from the appearance of the many thick runners, which resemble straw. If allowed to grow close together for enough time, the runners will proliferate and form dense fruit-bearing mats.
June-bearing varieties are the most successful in Oklahoma, producing one large crop in June. Ever-bearing strawberries produce both a June and a fall crop. With both varieties, it is best to remove all the flowers the first year so you have bigger berries.
Strawberries should be planted in the ground in late winter to early spring. February 1 to March 20 is the recommended time for planting strawberries in Oklahoma gardens. The bed should be in an area that receives full sun (minimum of 6-8 hours) and has well-drained soil. Strawberries prefer soils with a pH range of 5.5 to 7.0. Organic matter, such as straw, manure, peat moss, or compost, can be added by plowing or tilling it into the soil several weeks before plants are set.
All strawberry flowers have male and female structures and are somewhat self-pollinating. Pollination occurs naturally with wind and movement of the flowers; however, bees and other insects can increase the pollination rate and improve berry yield and quality.
The time from bloom to first harvest will vary from 18 to 45 days, depending on the variety and weather. Pick fruit when they reach the desired stage. Varieties vary in their color development at ripeness. Some are pink when ripe, while others are red or even dark red. Tasting the berries in the best way to tell when to pick them.
Strawberries grow great in containers as well, including hanging baskets and strawberry jars. Strawberry plants easily adapt to small spaces so containers are perfect as long as the plants get sun and plenty of moisture and nutrients. Ever-bearing strawberry varieties are best for containers.
Temperature has the largest influence on strawberries' moisture, firmness, flavor, color and antioxidant levels. Other factors such as weather, sunlight, irrigation and how the berries are picked also affect berry quality.
Here are a few fun strawberry facts:
• Native strawberries were taken from Chile to France in 1712. They were crossed with European strawberries, resulting in the large berries we eat today.
• Ancient Romans thought strawberries had medicinal properties and used them to treat depression, fever, kidney stones, bad breath and sore throats.
• Strawberries are the only fruit with seeds on the outside of the fruit. The average berry has about 200 seeds.
• Strawberries are not true berries like blueberries or grapes. Technically, berries have to have seeds on the inside.
• Americans eat an average of 3.5 pounds of fresh strawberries each year, and another two pounds of frozen berries.
• Strawberries have high levels of nitrate. This increases blood and oxygen flow to the muscles.
• Strawberries are high in vitamins C, B6 and K, fiber, folic acid, potassium and amino acids.
