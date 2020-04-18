The day began with a brilliant sunrise on that spring morning, as Oklahomans were going about their normal routines. But just after 9 a.m., a blast reverberated throughout Oklahoma City that would soon be felt around the world.
The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building crumbled as a Ryder rental truck exploded outside the nine-story structure. The homemade bomb killed 168 people, including 19 children. More than 650 others were injured, and the blast damaged or destroyed 300 additional buildings.
Today, as the 25th anniversary approaches, former First Lady Cathy Keating shares her memories and her vision for moving Oklahoma forward in the wake of tragedy.
Most Oklahomans remember April 19, 1995, as vividly as Nov. 22, 1963. Where were you on that day?
CK: After Frank was sworn into office in January 1995, we decided to sell our house in Tulsa to make a total move to OKC so our son Chip, who was in 9th grade, would not feel the pull between lives in two cities. The morning of April 19th, I met the movers to empty our Tulsa home and move our belongings into storage. I spent the night before and the morning up to 9:03 a.m. packing and getting ready for the move. About 9:10 a.m., the phone rang, and it was a friend telling me to turn on the television. The Murrah Building was only half there, and the screen was filled with smoke and flames. The rest is history. I will never forget that moment. Ever.
How soon were you and Governor Keating on-site?
CK: In the earliest part of the afternoon, Frank and I arrived together. The sun and warmth of the morning had turned to a cold, dark, cloudy day which reflected the mood of the world that was watching. The street was filled with car and building parts, with firefighters navigating uncharted territory. From there we went to the Civic Center for the first national press conference.
As First Lady, how did you comfort your fellow Oklahomans?
CK: The role of First Lady does not come with a job description, so it is necessary to write your own. As Governor, Frank knew the job he needed to do to lead OKC through this tragedy. I, like most Oklahomans, wanted desperately to help but every time there was a need, it was quickly met by thoughtful, generous Oklahomans. The night of April 19th, I was on the phone with a friend who asked: “In the past how have you helped friends dealing with a tragedy?” And the immediate answer was through prayer. Thus, the prayer service was born, and I found the strength to reach out to those in need through the Memorial Service three days later. My mission was to help those who lost loved ones, who were injured, and everyone impacted by the bombing.
Did the building’s implosion signify Oklahoma City’s re-birth?
CK: The implosion was incredibly emotional. It signaled the end of the search and rescue and the beginning of the remembering and rebuilding. But the healing had begun, I believe, prior to that, as the prayers started with those who had been injured, those who were part of the search and rescue teams and with many of the volunteers and professionals who helped us from the beginning. The remembering and rebuilding started us on a new journey which day by day, month by month and year by year has been an incredible one of coalescing by the business, political and non-profit communities with the OKC National Memorial an important centerpiece. The result is an amazing city — a shining city with a bright future for the young and old; a city with the amenities of a large city but most importantly it is one where people care about people. We never lost our “soul” as we have grown. We remain the “Heartland of America.”
A quarter-century has passed. What are your thoughts today when you visit downtown?
CK: My heart swells with pride. Frank and I have written a book for children in remembrance of the bombing. The title is “Love Won: The Oklahoma Standard.” That title says it all. Love won in all aspects. We have an incredible National Memorial with a task of both looking back and going forward. Our NBA Thunder, in my eyes, can also be a metaphor for how our city has risen to prominence. Building is ongoing. Our population is growing. Young people are choosing an urban life. Pride is everywhere.
Working behind the scenes, Frank and I helped in every way possible. We formed the National Advisory Board which included the Reverend Billy Graham, President Bill Clinton, Tom Ridge, and Bob Woodward. When asked, we work with Executive Director Kari Watkins, Bob Johnson and others.
What do you want history books to remember about April 19, 1995?
CK: I hope people will think of the many wonderful human beings whose lives were cut short and their families whose lives will never be the same by the cruel act of an evil man. Remembering also those injured and those who were involved in the search and rescue as their lives were also changed forever. But it has always been my greatest hope the incredible acts of kindness, generosity of spirit and selflessness of a community, state, nation and world would serve as a lesson that good triumphs evil. That in Oklahoma, love won!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.