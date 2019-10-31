OKLAHOMA CITY — Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral and the Edmond Police Department (EPD) are urging parents to take specific safety precautions this Halloween.
“The National Safety Council reports children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,” said Carrie Williams, Rainbow Fleet executive director. “In addition to this scary statistic, parents must worry about food safety, allergies and other risks related to the holiday.”
In response to these risks, Rainbow Fleet and EPD encourage parents to accompany children of all ages while trick-or-treating and ensure their visibility using glow sticks, reflective tape or flashlights.
“We encourage parents to set ground rules for their children before trick-or-treating,” said JD Younger, Edmond chief of police. “Children should only approach homes with porch lights and never go inside a home for a treat. Predetermining a well-lit route and ensuring reliable communication channels are other important ways to increase trick-or-treat safety.”
Parents are also encouraged to inspect candy for abnormalities and allergens, and to take care when selecting costumes and costume makeup to ensure costumes do not impede sight and mobility.
“As always, law enforcement authorities should be notified if you notice anything suspicious or unlawful,” Younger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.