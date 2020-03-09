Elaine Warner 1052 words
Fort Gibson is Oklahoma’s oldest fort. We’ll celebrate its 200th birthday in 2024. I hope she’ll be ready for the party – there’s a lot to be done. For a young state, Oklahoma has a lot of history to protect – and that takes money, which always seems to be in short supply. I helped with the public relations for her 175th birthday, so I’ve seen her at her best. I guess I had higher hopes for continued improvements but I was sorely disappointed on my recent visit.
Looking back in history, the site, near the confluence of the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand Rivers, has been appealing for centuries. Skipping over prehistoric inhabitants, by the late 1700s, the area was part of a large territory occupied primarily by the Osage.
Following the Louisiana Purchase, the handwriting on the wall was becoming obvious and members of a number of eastern tribes were voluntarily moving west. Most important in this area were the Cherokees. Their incursion was not taken kindly by the Osage who fiercely defended their territory.
The post at Fort Smith found dealing with the situation overwhelming. A new post, Fort Gibson, was established in 1824 – at that time, the furthermost fort on the Western frontier. Fort Gibson was established to keep peace between the tribes. With the killing of an officer from the fort by an Osage war party, Osage chiefs were called to a council with the U.S. government. The result was a treaty removing the Osage from the area. In 1928, a treaty with the Cherokees gave the tribe lands in northeastern Oklahoma.
In 1832, the fort had a distinguished visitor, popular writer Washington Irving. During his brief stop, he and his party supplied themselves for further western adventures with flour, coffee, sugar and a bit of salt pork in case hunting was unsuccessful. It was later reported that they neglected to pack plates, knives and forks. Read about Irving’s adventures which included stops near Perkins and Arcadia in his A Tour on the Prairies.
The 1824 fort was built on low ground, very near the river. Its property was extensive, including large gardens and areas for livestock. The area, however, proved dangerous both because of frequent flooding and diseases like malaria and dysentery. An 1837 newspaper article reported, “All the officers who have visited it…view it as the ‘graveyard of the Army.’” In 1945, work began on the buildings found on the present site atop a hill, about one-half-mile from the old fort.
With the exception of a brief period in the late 1850s, Fort Gibson was active until 1890. Soldiers from the fort were involved in action in the Mexican War, the Civil War and the Plains Indians Wars. During the Civil War, in 1863, it was a launching site for the Union Army’s battle at Honey Springs. For most of its history, more mundane tasks occupied the garrison. The soldiers were responsible for the upkeep of the wooden buildings whose rotting logs continually needed replacing.
In 1890, the government abandoned the post; however, it was occasionally used during periods of unrest in the area. In the ‘90s, it was headquarters for the Dawes Commission, enrolling tribal members, primarily dealing with the Cherokees.
So what can you see at the fort today? Actually, quite a bit – but with the material I was handed, it’s hard to put together a cogent story. While chronologically, one would want to begin with the early fort, you need to start on Garrison Avenue with a row of stone buildings – part of the later fort.
Currently, the Visitor Center is in the Commissary building, the northernmost building on the west side of the street. There you’ll watch a 14-minute video with great history. Exhibits in this building include a Discovery Cart – things a refugee might pack – and some graphics about refugees arriving at the fort during the Civil War. There are several uniforms on display. It probably makes sense to see some of the other later fort buildings while you’re parked here.
The small structure south of the Commissary is a powder magazine. South of that is the bake house. The big, brick bake oven is 85 – 95 percent original and takes three days to bring to baking temperature. It’s still used once a year for the annual Bake Day.
The building under reconstruction is the original hospital.
Across the street are barracks. I think there are explanatory graphics inside but the building was locked the day I was there.
You can either hike down hill or drive – the option we chose – the site of the 1824 fort. The stockade is the star of this area. It is a re-creation – built in the ‘30s as a WPA project. It is said that the original building was built to withstand assault by 20,000 men. Fortunately, that was never tested.
The buildings around the central courtyard are primarily enlisted men’s and officers’ quarters. There are also squad rooms, the adjutant’s office, clerk’s office, guard house and jail cells. I think there may be a small visitor center here, too – but it was closed. You have to pay your admission at the top of the hill in the larger facility.
There are old foundations and other re-created buildings outside the stockade walls. Inside, some of the rooms are furnished as they would have been during the 1830s and ‘40s. Information is posted by many of the rooms.
I enjoyed my visit. The site manager, Omar Reed, is a fount of information. I didn’t, however, get a real feel for the site. To be fair, it was a gray, drizzly day – that didn’t help. The staff was knowledgeable but far too short-handed to do the site justice.
The fort is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5. There is an admission charge. My best recommendation is visit the fort the last Saturday of March. This is the annual Bake Day. Not only will everything be open – you’ll get to taste some fresh-baked bread. It’s 156 miles from Edmond to Fort Gibson.
My second best recommendation: stop in Muskogee for lunch at Harmony House. Everything there is made from scratch and they have their own bakery. They’re open for lunch Monday through Saturday. If not for lunch, at least pick up some yummy cookies or a beautiful cupcake.
