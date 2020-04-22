Did you know that Oklahoma is home to 39 federally-recognized Indian tribes? Only a few of these were actually native to the state. The others were victims of the great American land grab known as Westward Expansion. In the 1800s, what would become the state of Oklahoma was one big melting pot – all those dislocated people with different customs and traditions from geographically diverse areas. If there’s one word to describe these peoples, it might be “resilience.” If you’re not familiar with their stories, take a trip to the Oklahoma History Center.
I made that trip recently, thinking I’d skim through the gallery housing the Native American exhibits, then go through the other galleries in the building. It didn’t happen. I spent several hours there and still didn’t see or study everything in the exhibition “We Are Who We Were: American Indians in Oklahoma.”
Talking about the origin of the exhibition, the Center’s Deputy Director, Jeff Briley, told me, “The days of white academics were over. We wanted Native Americans telling America who they are. We had a group of all Native American advisors.’ The result is a fascinating assortment of artifacts, videos, oral histories and explanatory graphics. Exhibits are changed regularly to represent all of the tribes – the space isn’t large enough to show everything at once.
The first thing that caught my eye was a map of Oklahoma beneath a map of the United States. Thirty-nine discs are connected to the maps by colored rods which show the locations of their homelands and places of relocation in Oklahoma. Tribes came from as far away as California, New York and Florida.
Across from the maps is a sitting area with video screens. Here tribal members tell their nation’s creation stories. Unscripted, these stories are told as a grandparent might tell a grandchild – a passing-on of beautiful, oral traditions.
The oldest artifacts in the exhibition are footwear – sandals dating back to 8,000 BCE. Nearby is an exhibit on the Spiro culture which flourished in Oklahoma between 800 and 1450 AD.
Across the way, the timeline jumps to the era of the Removals. This small section doesn’t sugar-coat the dramatic and devastating blow to the traditional lives of the tribes.
There’s something to see everywhere you look in this gallery. Large banners with pictures of prominent Native Americans hang from the ceiling. Paths wind around display cases. Over one area is a beautiful, deep-blue, sky map – a recreation of a Pawnee star chart created 100 to 300 years ago.
Several of the cases hold small models of Indian dwellings. This dispels the idea that all Indians lived in tepees. Cases in the floor hold examples of moccasins.
Many of the artifacts have very personal stories behind them. One of the ceiling banners is of a young Cheyenne girl. The image is one familiar to many in tribal and academic circles. The photo was taken in 1915. In a case close by is the actual dress she wore in the photo. A woman, a neighbor of the girl’s family, brought it into the museum and donated it. Of deer skin, it features a large yoke of tiny beads. Above the fringed
bottom of the dress, a pattern of hills circles the garment.
Another of the museum’s gems is a Certificate of Friendship signed by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, presented to Chief Big Axe of the Otoe-Missouria tribe on August 19, 1804. The Otoes were the first of approximately 50 tribes encountered by the adventuresome twosome. Presumably, leaders of each tribe would have received these assurances from President Jefferson, of the bond of friendship between the tribes and the U.S. government. To date, only one other of these documents has been found. The Otoe certificate was found in a trunk by descendants of Chief Big Axe. Siblings Joe Dent and Joan Aitson, who found the certificate in their grandmother’s trunk after her death, determined that the document needed to be preserved, protected and in Oklahoma so other tribal members and their descendants could see them. And that’s how the precious paper came to be in the History Center.
Exhibits cover traditions, food, religion and so much more. Every Oklahoman can be proud of this museum.
Oklahoma has a number of museums dedicated to Native Americans. The History Center is a great place to start. For more detailed information, visit the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, the Cherokee Heritage Center and the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka and the Citizen Poawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center in Shawnee. And that’s just the beginning. The Comanches have an excellent museum in Lawton as do the Osages in Pawhuska. In Ponca City, visit the Standing Bear Museum and Memorial for information about the Ponca tribe and several others.
Opening in the future is a new home for the Red Earth Gallery in Oklahoma City, a Choctaw museum/cultural center in Durant and the long-time-coming American Indian Cultural Center Museum in Oklahoma City. Look for an announcement about it soon.
I know I’ve skipped some tribal museums – I’ve only mentioned the ones I’ve visited so far. And you can’t forget the exhibits at the Sam Noble Museum in Norman and the great things at Gilcrease in Tulsa.
The name of our state comes from the Choctaw “okla humma” or “red people.” Native Americans are an important part of our history. How lucky we are to have so many opportunities to appreciate their contributions.
