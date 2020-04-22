A good hotel provides a clean room, good bed, good lighting, a coffee maker, and, for women my age, a magnifying mirror at the proper height. A better hotel may throw in a refrigerator, a microwave and a safe. For me, an outstanding hotel offers history and a story-teller. The Watermark Hotel in Baton Rouge falls into that category.
Bell Captain Bill Facey drove the Watermark shuttle that took me from the airport to the hotel. He kept up a running commentary on Baton Rouge, including the great food we’d encounter here.
“Have you ever had a bonut?” he asked. “It’s a combination of a biscuit and a donut and you can get them at Batch 13 close to the hotel.”
I and a number of other journalists were in Baton Rouge for Travel South, our industry’s form of speed dating between writers and destinations.
“That sounds really good,” I told him, “but our schedule is so full I probably won’t get a chance to try those.”
As he carried my bag into the hotel, he said, “If you’ve got spare time, I’ll give you a tour of the hotel later.”
I’ve done a lot of hotel tours – checking out meeting rooms, looking at suites and bedrooms – but it seemed rude not to take advantage of the offer. After getting unpacked, I headed downstairs to check on the tour.
I hadn’t been there long when Mr. Bill came in the door with a large sack. He rounded up the writers in the lobby and herded us over to the bar where he opened several boxes of bonuts. “You’ve got to try these,” he ordered.
After wiping the crumbs off our mouths we set off on the hotel tour. He told us, “There’s treasure wherever you are. You just have to look.”
And look we did. The building was built in 1925 as the headquarters of the Louisiana Trust and Savings Bank. It later became a state office building. It was purchased in 2013 by developer Mike Wampold who planned to convert it into a hotel.
To accomplish that, he called on the services of Gensler – an architectural firm. My ears perked up when Mr. Bill told us that. From a previous assignment, I’d seen their work on the Chaco Hotel in Albuquerque. And I’d been impressed at the depth of their commitment to incorporating history into structure.
The result at the Watermark was equally impressive. In keeping the bones of the Classical/Greek Revival building and paying homage to its history, they added contemporary touches which complement the story.
Mr. Bill told us about Angela Gregory, an important Louisiana artist whose works are displayed throughout the building. Already an accomplished artist, she became the only American to study with Andrew Bourdelle, protégé of Auguste Rodin. In 1948, she was commissioned by the bank to create eight, 20-foot, bas-relief murals. Each highlights an important aspect of Louisiana’s economy. Today they grace the Gregory, the Watermark’s fine-dining restaurant.
Elsewhere, a panel features a picture of Gregory and biographical information. Several of her small sculptures stand in niches on the lobby level. And in the elevators, reproductions of her original pelican reliefs from her first commission, the façade of the New Orleans Criminal District Courts Building, done in 1930, provide up-close-and-personal views of those works.
Throughout the hotel, wall-sized reproductions of period photos give glimpses into not only the building, but local history. Room doors pay homage to the building’s original function with pin-striping reminiscent of old vaults.
Mr. Bill led us down a massive set of marble stairs into the original vault area. A full-sized replica of the vault covers one wall. He then led us into a back hallway where the bank’s night depository safe still stands. I was conscripted to be the look-out as he assumed the persona of a safe-cracker. I looked out, but the safe remains un-cracked!
If you think the hotel is only a monument to antiquity, you’d be wrong. Decorating touches from more modern eras have been incorporated. Near the vault room, portraits of the bank’s presidents hang on the walls. They have been reprinted on the same paper as the U.S. Mint uses to print paper money. But close examination will reveal that these old gentlemen have been updated. One is wearing an Apple watch; another holds an iphone; still another wears a bluetooth headset.
To me, the most modern and mysterious touches were dual lenticular paintings saluting Louisiana’s history. As you walk past a giant portrait of Napoleon astride a fiery steed, it morphs into a depiction of Thomas Jefferson, then back to Napoleon. I have no idea how that works!
The lobby restrooms even incorporate a bit of industrial/steam-punk décor. A careful examination of the chandeliers reveals they are not made of glittering beads but of bicycle chains and a tire rim. Without Mr. Bill’s prompting, we would never have guessed.
The last stop on our tour was the fitness center. Yes, there were the usual machines but there was something I’d never seen in a hotel before – a punching bag and boxing gloves. We took turns posing for photos of us hitting the bag.
Mr. Bill finished the tour reiterating his statement about treasure all around. “But,” he said, “life’s greatest treasures are friendship and relationships.” We all felt we’d found a new friend.
We loved the hotel and we loved Mr. Bill Facey. We are not alone. Locals refer to him as the Mayor of Third Street. We were fortunate to be temporary citizens of his domain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.