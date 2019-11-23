A gifted husband-wife piano duo will take the stage with a program titled Variations on 176 Keys as part of Armstrong Auditorium’s 2019-20 Performing Arts Series on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. The duo consists of Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers and will showcase Armstrong’s two Hamburg Steinways.
“Both Marina and Joe are fantastic and the two of them performing together is just incredible,” Armstrong Auditorium Concert Manager Ryan Malone said. “Their concerts push the boundaries of what seems possible from the piano, and our audience will be truly enamored by their passionate performance.”
The two-piano program will feature Brahms’s majestic “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” and Lutoslawski’s vigorous "Paganini Variations.” The couple will also share one piano for a sprightly Mozart sonata, as well as Stravinsky’s jubilant “Three Movements from Petrushka.” The concert will also feature other special guests and surprises.
Garnering wide recognition as the Second Prize Winners of the Sixth Biennial Ellis Duo Piano Competition, the Lomazov/Rackers pair have performed throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, appearing at the Kiev International Music Festival, the Gina Bachauer International Piano Festival and the Indiana University Piano Festival among many other prestigious venues and locations.
Tickets to Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo: Variations on 176 Keys range from $23 for balcony seating to $48 for orchestra seating. For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call 405-285-1010.
The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap — a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.
