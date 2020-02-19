“Funding Our Future” dinner and auction benefitting Project 66, food and resource center, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Regal Room located at 420 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City.
Some of the auction items are vacation destinations at Lake Eufaula, Tablerock Lake, and Cancun, four green fees to Oak Tree, a guided quail hunt, a night at the Skirvin Plaza, lots of restaurants and local businesses, local art, and professional photo shoots plus many more.
Auction planners said your gift goes directly to impact the Edmond community. Since 2010, Project 66 has been feeding neighbors in the Edmond area who may go undernourished, such as children, elderly and working families, who are facing unusually difficult economic times. Project 66 provides two weeks of food for more than 500 families each month.
Tickets to “Funding Our Future” are $30 each. Visit www.Project66.org to purchase tickets.
