Oklahoma Christian University strives to connect with the community, and its music concerts have done just that, especially when part of the community gets to participate. The OC bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 12 respectively at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be collaborative events with high school students from across Oklahoma.
Colleges and universities often require auditions for high school students to perform with a university band. However, OC allowed all interested high school students the chance to perform with the OC ensemble band March 12 without an audition. According to OC’s Director of the Symphonic Band, Scott Filleman, OC is among just a few universities to offer high school band students an opportunity to perform with a university ensemble.
The concert in Judd Theater will include more than 30 high school students from Chandler, Deer Creek, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Luther, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Oklahoma School Bands, Tuttle and Wellston high schools.
The March 12 Winter Band Concert will feature several classics of wind band literature and will highlight American composers, all of which have contributed to American themes. For example, “Carnegie Anthem” by William Owens reflects the excitement over the opening of Carnegie Hall.
Together, OC musicians and high school students will play through “Bandology” by Eric Osterling, “Variations on a Shakery Melody” by Aaron Copland, “Rippling Watercolors” by Brian Balmages and “Carnegie Anthem” by Wiliam Owens.
After the combined band performance, the OC symphonic band will perform “The Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed, three movements of “Lincolnshire’s Posy” by Percy Grainger and conclude with “Danza Final” by Alberto Ginestera.
“A lot of the concerts that we have here on campus have guest artists or a special group; this (concert) is strictly what OC has to offer,” Filleman said. “It’s just a raw glimpse into what OC is all about.”
In addition to the symphonic band, the March 12 concert in Judd Theater will feature performances from OC’s Jazz Band, which is led by OC Department of Music Chair Heath Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.