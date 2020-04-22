Although tales of the origin of tea are steeped in legend, the earliest known proof of tea consumption was discovered in 2016 in a 2nd century BCE, Chinese tomb. By the 17th century, the drink had reached England. As for the tradition of afternoon tea, it is said that Anna, the Seventh Duchess of Bedford, and one of Queen Victoria’s ladies-in-waiting, got the hangries in the afternoon, due to the long wait between the mid-day meal and the late evening meal. She got into the habit of ordering tea and tasties to be brought to her room. She thought this was such a good idea, she invited friends to join her. And the party was on.
Over the years, I’ve indulged in this British institution a number of times. Here are some of my experiences – and tips for properly playing lady of the manor.
My first “real” English tea was in 1987 on a trip to London. My family and I made reservations (and at most fancy places, this is necessary) at Fortnum and Mason, founded in 1795 as a small shop. Today it is one of London’s classics. Although it is now a department store, its food hall is legendary and its teas highly popular.
When we arrived, we were given the choice of a sweet tea or savory tea. With visions of sugarplums dancing in our heads, we chose the sweet. We practically ended up in a sugar coma!
Looking at the web site today, I’m not sure they make that distinction. Most places, and I’m assuming they now do, too, provide tea with an assortment of both sweet and savory delicacies.
In 2001, the Edmond Community Chorale toured Ireland and England. Beverly Schmoyer and I both sang with that group. The tour ended in London but we chose to stay on for several days. One afternoon we made reservations for tea at the 1837 Brown’s Hotel. Tea here was served on small tables in front of cozy arm chairs. A three-tiered tray held a variety of scones (pronounced to rhyme with gone, not stone), cakes and tiny sandwiches.
As we were enjoying our mini-feast, a gentleman (?) passed by and commented, “Ladies, if you eat all of that, you’ll get fat.” Neither Bev nor I could be considered skinny. In spite of his rudeness, we’d each paid $30 or $40 for our treat – and we belong to the clean plate club! At today’s prices, tea at Brown’s runs about $70 per person. And you can bet I’d get my money’s worth.
Especially memorable teas in this country include an afternoon at Chicago’s Drake Hotel. Tea is served in the elegant Palm Room, a vision in white and gold. A formally gowned harpist played soft music. White-coated waiters brought tea and accompanying comestibles (far to fancy to be called snacks). My husband Jack and I were treated like royalty. And the Drake knows how to do that, having hosted Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and the Empress of Japan.
Another lovely experience took place in what I consider America’s most romantic location, Mackinac Island. If you’ve seen the movie, Somewhere in Time, you’ve seen Mackinac and the very grand Grand Hotel. Afternoon tea, again with white coats and harp music, is served in the hotel’s spacious Parlor. Small tables are scattered into intimate groupings and the tea, savory sandwiches and sweet treats are accompanied with champagne and sherry.
Each of these places was unique and great for a bucket list. But you don’t have to go that far to experience this traditional afternoon pleasure. Think Tulsa. On a hill overlooking the Arkansas River, you’ll find one of Oklahoma’s great houses, built in 1923 by oil baron Earl Harwell. It was a family home for a number of years, then home to the Tulsa Arts Council. It has now been re-opened as an exclusive, boutique bed-and-breakfast and event center, Harwelden Mansion.
Once a month, Harwelden hosts afternoon tea with live music and traditional offerings. You won’t find a more elegant setting anywhere in the state. For a more casual visit, you can schedule a tour of the house which concludes with tea and cookies. But for the real tea treatment, make a reservation for one of the monthly presentations. Check the web site at www.harweldenmansion.com. Look under Events.
Closer to home, Inspirations Tea Room and Eatery here in Edmond is as close to an upscale English tea room as you can get. For a more traditional experience, make a reservation for one of their themed tea parties. This month the motif is Parisian; the March teas are inspired by Little Women.
Also available on the regular tea room menu, you’ll find Tea Party for One which includes soup or petite salad and a two-tiered tray of savories and sweets. The other option is the Sweet Tea – a slice of chocolate or coconut cake, chocolate-dipped strawberry, macaron, petit chicken salad croissant, fruit, cheese and, of course, tea. Check their web site – www.inspirationstearoom.com.
Now for a couple of niceties. After tea is poured, milk and sugar are passed. Milk is never added before tea, only after pouring. Sugar is added last. According to British etiquette, tea is stirred by moving the spoon back and forth (in the 6 and 12 o-clock positions) with an up and down motion. It is never stirred in a circular fashion. And never, ever let the spoon clink. No pinky out – that’s pretentious. And afternoon tea is never referred to as “high tea.” That’s a descriptive for a heartier tea enjoyed by laborers. Sounds snobby, but them’s the rules. I must confess, I’ve broken more than one. And never “take tea,” you “have tea.”
I’m sure real ladies never clean their plates. Pretty sure that leaves me out!
