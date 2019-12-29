The University of Central Oklahoma’s Faculty Artists Concert Series (FACS) will start the new year with four performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 14, 21 and 28 at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E. Fifth St. in Edmond.
Samuel Magrill, D.M.A., will kick off the series return Jan. 13 with “Magrill on a Monday.” Along with soprano Pamela Richman, cellist Tess Remy-Schumacher D.M.A., violinist Hong Zhu, D.M.A., and flautist Mira Magrill, D.M.A., his concert will feature music composed by him and other musicians.
Baritones Rob Glaubitz, D.M.A., and Mat Govich will hit the Jazz Lab stage Jan. 14 along with collaborator and pianist Mariann Searle for an evening of musical theatre solos and duets in a concert titled “Two Guys Singing More Songs,” a nod to their previous collaboration.
“In 2016, we performed the first version of ‘Two Guys Singing Songs.’ We had a great time doing it and we decided we should do it again with different songs,” said Glaubitz.
Percussionist David Hardman will continue the series Jan. 21 with the concert “Ladies Night,” a nod to his female collaborators.
The final FACS performance of the month with feature soprano Barbara DeMaio, D.M.A., and pianist Sallie Pollack, D.M.A., Jan. 28 with the concert titled “Zyklus 100: An Evening of Song Cycles by Wagner and Barber.”
Proceeds from the series generate scholarship funds to support UCO School of Music students.
Tickets are free for students with a valid UCO ID and $10 for all others. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at ucojazzlab.com or by calling 405-974-5004.
