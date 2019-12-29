The University of Central Oklahoma’s Faculty Artists Concert Series (FACS) will continue in the new year with “Magrill on a Monday” at 7:30 p.m. Jan 13 at the UCO Jazz Lab in Edmond. Performers include from left: Sam Magrill, D.M.A; Tess Remy-Schumacher, D.M.A; Mira Magrill, D.M.A; Pamela Richman; and, Hong Zhu, D.M.A.